Former Google recruiting member on how to stand out during an interview





Carter De Leo has been a software engineer at Google for eight years and a member of the recruitment committee for four years. He knows your basics and tells you to practice speaking through your process while putting the problem on the whiteboard. As the reporter Dorothy Kutch said, this is the story of Carter de Leo.

For eight years as a Google software engineer, I volunteered to join the recruitment committee as soon as I qualified. You must be at least Level 5 (advanced level employee) and have conducted about 30-50 interviews.

For those who don’t know, the recruitment committee is the penultimate step before the VP approves and gives final approval for recruitment. The committee was, in effect, the final decision for most candidates, as it was very rare for VPs to oppose the recruitment committee’s decision (although it happened from time to time).

Not many people wanted to do it because it takes time and effort in addition to their usual work. My recruiting activity was counted as my “20% time” and community contribution and was burning all day every week. However, I felt it was a direct way to enforce the company’s quality standards and I took my work very seriously.

During my four-year recruitment period at Google, I screened hundreds of candidates. Many were very simple decisions, and I’ve noticed many of the same trends over the years, both good and bad.

Here’s what impresses the recruitment committee and why it refuses you.

1. Do not prepare for “puzzle questions”

When I read about the interview process online for years, I got the impression that people think we’re trying to ask a trick question. That is by no means our intention.

In the early days of the company before my time, we were somewhat famous for asking puzzle-type questions like “the number of ping-pong balls that fill the 747.” It didn’t matter if the candidate answered correctly. We were just trying to get them to reason through something loud.

However, I decided that such a question was not very good at testing candidates, so I actually banned it. The time with each candidate is so limited that I found it ridiculous to see them hanging out trying to find a question when they could show off their skills. It’s about maximizing the information we can get.

Also, these questions do not provide sufficient spread among candidates for different abilities. Instead, you’ll see pretty binary results, “They didn’t know what to do” and “Yes, they went somewhere,” without much additional information.

The trick question doesn’t help the candidate, nor does it help the company.

2. View the process

When the committee was split about a candidate, it usually resulted in a technical depth question of whether the person was giving a shallow answer or a deep answer.

A good interview question requires at least three to four different levels of possible answers so that you can clearly detect the differences between candidates and how well they answer the question.

It’s like “I pretend I’m creating a URL shortening service. What kind of components do I need for my system?” This is an extensive question, as candidates have a good opportunity to show off all their knowledge. With a question like this, I would like to see both width and depth.

Do candidates understand what parts are needed and how they need to interact at a high level to broaden their reach? I would like to see the complete chain of components that need to be created. Do candidates think they need a database for storage? How do they want it to look? Before that, we need some servers. Do they understand that for large services, there shouldn’t be just one? How do they want to share their work without stepping on each other’s toes? Step by step until you reach the web page that users see.

In terms of depth, I would like to extend one of the components that candidates are most likely to discuss. Not everyone is an expert in all works. Maybe their background is in front-end work and they want to explain how to approach it. Maybe they are database guys and want to dig into the schema. It doesn’t matter which one you want to zoom in on.

That person doesn’t really have to offer the best solution, but the majority of award-winning candidates don’t. We are looking for them to justify why they took the approach they took and could show that they had in-depth knowledge.

3. Don’t be afraid to be creative

Many want the discussion in the class to flow backwards, but that’s not true. As I said before, there are always multiple answers. Some will be better than others, but you aren’t valued for it getting the perfect answer about your thinking process.

Several times, the candidate has created a solution that has never been seen before. This wasn’t always optimal, but it was always exciting. Even if it wasn’t the absolute best, it was still very novel. Those people almost always passed by.

This is because people who provide novel answers in one interview tend to work well for others. It’s unusual to get insight into a bottle of lightning in one place and run it mediocrely in another.

Also, Google often asked about new issues. In many small business software engineering roles, most of the time, you choose and apply the existing tools that best suit your job. Of course, Google still has some of them, but quite often I had to write my own tools for a problem that no one had ever encountered. A novel idea is useful here.

4. Focus on the basics

If you want to stand out among other candidates, you need to know the basics like the back of your hand. If they are asked in an interview, it shouldn’t take long for you to think. When preparing for my own software engineering interview, I used a very simple book on structure and algorithms, and I think that’s all you need to do to prepare.

One of the things I imagine the candidates did (perhaps because we thought we wanted it) was to talk about the specific technology they use. Ask them how to solve the problem and they will say, “Oh, I used this very special database product, and I know it very well.” I didn’t want to hear about a particular technology, even though I thought it was good for the candidate to brag.

Showing technical knowledge is not necessarily a bad thing, but we were looking for a candidate with a really good generalist background. The same was true for people who were very particular about perfect language boilerplate. The interview is a waste of time and shows that you are focusing on what you did wrong.

5. Think loud and be comfortable

Another great way to prepare is to have a mock interview. Obviously, not all candidates have access to current Google engineers. This is ideal. However, practicing speaking out loud to someone while solving a problem on the whiteboard can also be very helpful.

From time to time, they won’t say a word for minutes while the candidate thinks through the question. This is a valuable time wasted, especially if the interviewer does not receive any signal from you.

For this reason, it is very important to learn to speak and speak throughout the process.

6. Expect behavioral questions

Other reasons for rejecting the candidate were social or behavioral reasons. Most of the time in my hiring, we didn’t ask explicit behavioral questions, only technical questions. But last year, I decided to add a question such as “Tell me about when you had a conflict with a colleague or manager. How was that resolved?” And “Tell me about when you failed. What did you learn from it?”

These have always been a big discussion point, as sometimes warning signs are displayed. Maybe someone seemed controversial or wasn’t good at hinting.

So it cannot be said that personality is not important. It was not uncommon for a candidate to clash with one of the interviewers. The ability to take hints and read a room is often used as an indicator of how well you can collaborate with your colleagues. You should be able to build a positive relationship with anyone.

7. Don’t think too much

There is no secret to being hired by a company like Google. The recruitment committee is not trying to fool you. It wants to give you the opportunity to maximize your abilities.

If you can show that you understand why you are making the decisions you are making, rather than throwing what you have learned in class on the wall, then the biggest thing you can do is consider it a potential winner. It’s a difference. No.

