CardLab nominated for one of the most innovative in Europe





San Francisco, CA (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), November 29, 2021-CardLab ApS (CardLab), a high security card provider in Denmark, will be hosting the 2021 TRUSTECH event in Paris from November 30th to December 2nd. We will exhibit award-winning and patented card technology. .. First held over 30 years ago to promote the new technology of smart cards, TRUSTECH is today the largest international event dedicated to payment, identification and security.

Named by the European Commission as one of Europe’s most innovative high-tech companies, CardLab is the world’s leading technology provider for the powered smart card industry, developing and commercializing ISO 7810 compliant secure card products. US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, offers qualified investors participation in the $ 10 million investment opportunity in CardLab.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dubai, Milan and London, with a reputation for investment banking, wealth management and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the Group through the US Capital Global Securities LLC, a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate.

Frank Sandelv, CEO of CardLab, states that TRUSTECH is the world’s largest annual event for all payment, identification and security-related technology solutions. That’s why we’re excited to showcase our award-winning, patented card technology at this major event next week. We will be presenting with TRUSTSEC, which provides a biometric operating system for smart cards, and eSignus, a customer of hash wallet, a cryptographic hard wallet solution.

CardLab provides best-in-class technical design and manufacturing support for biometric card solutions, including scalable security platforms and seamless integration into existing cybersecurity infrastructure. Focusing on biometric smart cards, the company is headquartered in Denmark, with manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States, and a card laminating factory in Thailand.

Since its launch in 2006, CardLab has grown into a global leader in the biometric smart card industry with customers in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Sweden, Spain, Denmark and the United Kingdom. CEO of US Capital Global Securities. We are very proud to be able to support this highly innovative and rapidly expanding company as its deployment agent. If you’re interested in CardLab, the opportunity to participate in a $ 10 million equity offering at your company continues to be open to qualified investors.

About CardLab ApS

Based in Denmark, CardLab is the world’s leading technology provider for the digital identity and powered smart card industry. Leading industry analytics firms like MindCommerce predict that the global market for digital identity infrastructure and services will grow to $ 50.76 billion with a CAGR of 24.9% by 2026. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including fingerprint card authentication solutions for payments. , ID, access control, blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms, and cybersecurity. With manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States and our own factories in Thailand, CardLab provides high-quality technical design and manufacturing support for card solutions, including scalable security levels and compatibility with existing infrastructure, making it affordable to end users. Make it possible to implement at a price. www.cardlab.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is a FINRA member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, serving as a placement agent for growing companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has used the latest FinTech and RegTech innovations to provide advanced debt, equity and investment opportunities in the low middle market, usually only available to large middle market companies and institutional investors. We are committed to providing to companies and investors. The US Capital Global entity manages foreign direct investment funds and provides wealth management and financing services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice, receive compensation, or have other business relationships to acquire, hold, or sell the position of the issuer’s securities described in this document. I have. Such offers or solicitations shall only be made in accordance with a confidential private placement memorandum. View the USCGS form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

For more information on US Capital Global, please email Lisa Terk ([email protected]), Head of Investment, or call + 1415-889-1026.

