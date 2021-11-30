Introducing Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO





Twitter has a new CEO. ParagAgrawal will take over Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Jack Dorsey is the longest-serving CEO in more than 15 years of history.

Agrawal is not the most well-known name on and off Twitter. However, he has been with the company for over a decade and is on his way from being an engineer to being CEO (and Dorsey’s best friend). Agrawal first launched on Twitter in October 2011, with a focus on advertising products, and became the first winner of the company’s Distinguished Engineer title. Then, in October 2017, he was appointed Chief Technology Officer. In the meantime, he tackled high-profile issues (such as large password security issues) and bold corporate initiatives (such as decentralization). But despite his long tenure, 37-year-old Agrawal spends less in the public eye on something that will soon change in his new role.

That said, from Agrawals’ history as CTO, there are some clues as to where Twitter will go next under his leadership. Agrawar was Dorsey (who led the company again from 2006 to 2008 and from 2015 to the present) and Evan Williams (who co-founded Twitter with Dorsey and was CEO from 2008 to 2010). Following that, he is the fourth person to take command on Twitter. ), And Dick Costro (former COO of Twitter, CEO from 2010 to 2015).

Argrawal has never spent a lot of time in the public eye

During his time as CTO, one of Agrawals’ biggest projects was overseeing the company’s decentralized Bluesky platform, first announced in December 2019. One of the more dramatic ideas for the future of Bluesky Twitter, intended as an open and decentralized standard for social media where Twitter itself can eventually move to use, is Dorseys’ pet project.

Bluesky has also gained momentum in the last few months after a long period of radio prayer. The group published a review of its existing decentralized social media system earlier this year, eventually assigning cryptocurrency developer Jay Graber to Bluesky in August. After searching for product leads for months. Perhaps the potential impact of Blueskys development and replacing the foundation of the Twitter platform will continue to be Agrawal’s main project as CEO.

In addition, the newly established Twitter Crypto team, led by Tess Rinearson, announced in early November, also reported directly to Agrawal (although it’s unclear if this will happen after his promotion). The team is also set up to work closely with Bluesky, demonstrating Twitter’s future direction, coupled with Agrawals’ interest in a decentralized Web3 platform.

That experience at Bluesky could fit in well with another biggest project by Agrawals as Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer. It’s a long-standing effort to move some of our Twitter products from their servers to more robust cloud services for companies such as Amazon and Google.

Agrawal led an effort to advance Twitter’s internal technology in 2018 to accelerate the pace of feature development and deployment, as mentioned in an interview with The Information earlier this year. When I heard that Twitter was shipping slowly and hurt, it was used as a motivation, Agrawal said.

As a result, we have a Twitter partnership with Google Cloud to process data in May 2018, and ongoing efforts to slowly switch the Twitter timeline function itself to Amazon Web Services (scheduled to be completed in 2023). Changes have been made. I think people are now beginning to recognize from the outside that we are moving faster. And it feels good because it seems that a lot of work from the past is starting to pay off, Agrawal said in an interview. But nowhere was it nearing completion.I think there are many opportunities to go faster [in] How to stand out even more in the next few years.

Other Agrawal projects were important, but more reactionary fixes to existing Twitter issues. In his time as CTO, Agrawal was part of an effort last year to address Twitter’s problematic racial cropping issue in photo previews. Company 2018 password bug.

Agrawal also hinted at how hell is dealing with moderation, one of Twitter’s biggest challenges. In an interview with the 2020 MIT Technology Review, Agrawal said Twitter’s role is to build a healthy place to talk online and could come at the expense of being able to say what people like. It suggests that. Our role is not bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to help in sound public conversation, he said.

However, that does not mean that all false information is mitigated. Agrawal sees Twitter’s goal as avoiding certain harms that misleading information can cause, rather than trying to determine what is right or wrong on the Internet. That’s because, as Agrawar says, it’s really, really difficult to define incorrect information.

Decentralization, moderation, etc.

That attitude can lead to problems with Republican politicians, many already opposed to Twitter’s moderation policy and the ban on former President Donald Trump. After catching an out-of-context tweet from Agrawar from 2010 (before he was hired by Twitter), the House Judiciary Committee’s GOP Twitter account quoted the comedy segment of the daily show with John Stewarts. Aasif Mandvi about stereotypes, who had already mentioned Twitter’s new CEO as much worse than Dorsey. According to repeated reports, social media platforms like Twitter have no empirical evidence of prejudice against conservative content, and recent research on Twitter itself shows that the platform’s algorithms actually favor a right-wing view. I found out that there is.

Agrawal is one of many hurdles to overcome. While he inherits a company that grows daily users and deploys products faster than ever, Snapchat is still an advertising product that is plagued by home user growth and recent changes in privacy. , And networks like Snapchat are facing ongoing problems with the fast-growing social. Agrawal may not be the most publicly recognized candidate for running Twitter, but he helped him with years of experience with the company, deep experience with Twitter products, and modernization of Twitter’s technology stack. Past work has made him an interesting option for CEOs, especially as a decentralized blockchain technology. It will be more noticeable.

