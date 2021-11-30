Dismissed employee sues Google for violating “don’t be evil” part of the contract





Anonymous readers quote reports from the motherboard. Three former Google employees who were dismissed by the company in 2019 sued Google on Monday, claiming that the company violated some of the “don’t be evil” codes of conduct. “Don’t be evil” has been, for many years, Google’s motto. Although the company left its motto after renaming it to Alphabet in 2015, “Do n’t Be Evil” is still part of the company’s official employee code of conduct. “Remember, don’t be evil. If you find what you think, it’s not right-speak up!” Said the last line of Google’s Code of Conduct. Employees are expected to sign a contract as a condition of employment at Google.

A new proceeding by Google alleging a breach of contract was filed as part of a proceeding between Google and three former employees who were dismissed from each other within minutes on November 25, 2019. Google claimed to have fired the worker for leaking it. This is because it is confidential information for the news media and “systematically searched” for information that is “out of the scope of duties”. However, software engineers say they were fired in protest of Google’s decision to sell cloud computing software to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP). At that time, CBP put immigrants in cages and separated parents from their children. They circulated a company-wide petition asking Google to confirm that they would not work with CBP or ICE. Three workers, Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke, and Sophie Waldman, are now suing Google for violating California’s public policy as well as its own code of conduct. California sued Trump in 2019 for indefinite detention of immigrant children. “The new complaint is that all three dismissed employees see Google’s cooperation with CBP under the Trump administration as” evil “and, in accordance with Google’s orders, protest the company’s actions and are unethical. He claims to have called for such an act, “the report added. “Google claims to have never informed the dismissed employees of violating the company’s” data security policy, “and claims that none of the employees were engaged in” systematic searches. ” According to court documents, they only had access to documents that Google’s full-time employees might have found themselves. “

