How Governments Overcome Generational Technology Skips-GCN

After many of the challenges posed by the pandemic, government tech teams are facing yet another hurdle that was probably unexpected. It’s about chasing government agencies to the speed of technology.

Intergenerational skips are unique to the evolution of technology. The upgraded generation of hardware infrastructure is typically five times faster than previous versions. Due to the postponement of many agency hardware update cycles during large telework periods, IT teams now need to interface with technology that is up to 25 times faster than it is at the beginning of the crisis. Plug and play with industry partners running more modern infrastructure.

Bottleneck effect

Adopting next-generation technology alone creates a bottleneck that reveals other technologies in the environment behind it. For example, if you upgrade your server, older storage technologies can slow down response times. When storage is upgraded, new network issues can occur because there aren’t enough pipes to move all the data. This cascading bottleneck means that it needs to be updated across generations to be as consistent as possible across the environment.

This is unfortunately a challenging suggestion, given that most institutions lack centralized monitoring of the entire infrastructure and a cohesive inter-agency upgrade strategy. Bottleneck issues escalate as different groups tend to work independently. This often results in poor end-user experience, application performance that doesn’t meet user expectations, or missing internal SLAs. User complaints usually drive different groups to update the affected technology individually, and the cycle continues.

Symbiosis of planning and procurement

Better acquisition strategies for next-generation technologies will help meet this challenge. Future-proof acquisitions need to take into account the new management technologies currently available by many vendors that facilitate performance bottleneck analysis through artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. However, the government procurement cycle must be more efficient so that employees do not miss the step-by-step steps that are possible by switching to a new generation of technology each year. Pursuing innovative sourcing methods can help accelerate the adoption of new technologies. For example, the consumption model as a service fits perfectly with the requirements of Cloud Smart and is easier than raising a CapEx investment from a new agency.

Still, better procurement is only half the battle. Agencies need to know what they want to procure. This starts with doing the planning cycle well in advance. To do that, you need to have a longer three- to five-year strategy and vision of where the agency’s infrastructure needs to go. That means you need to identify, update and update everything in your environment, including applications, servers, storage, and network switches, and plan for it.

Budgets many years ago are inaccurate, but government agencies need to consider a tiered approach so that they can procure specific infrastructure in a year. Free components will be available the following year, and even the following year. Resources such as the Technology Modernization Fund are useful. Such funds are, of course, heavily used for cybersecurity and zero trust investments, but they certainly can be used for additional modernization requirements.

Current technology means better security

These additional requirements also have security implications. Previous generation products often have weak security features. However, next-generation products are constantly improving security. Regular technology updates allow government technology to keep pace with security and infrastructure standards already adopted by the private sector. Obtaining operational authority for any institution is a time-consuming process, but by adopting a consistent security framework across institutions, it strengthens the security regime of the entire government while advancing the unique needs of each institution. You can ensure a reliable and predictable baseline.

Eliminate IT bottlenecks

The turmoil from 2020 has forced government agencies to keep up with technology updates, but the need remains at the end of this phase. Key agencies should understand and proactively plan the entire life cycle of all data centers and infrastructure assets, rather than using insecure, outdated technologies running in production. So I’m always on the lookout for technology updates. A three- to five-year roadmap and vision for agency technical requirements must support a continuous and iterative cycle that replaces traditional siled decision-making. Only then can agencies eliminate IT bottlenecks and provide federal employees with the user experience and features they need for a successful mission.

About the author

Gary Hix is ​​the CTO of Hitachi Vantara Federal.

