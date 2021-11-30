Apple is looking for the opposite true wireless charging technology





Expanded / AirPower, as announced in 2017 before the final cancellation.

Samuel Axon

A newsletter from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claims that Apple is still working on a multi-device wireless charger that fulfills the company’s long-cancelled AirPower charging mat promise.

A newsletter sent by German yesterday states that Apple is still working on a charger that can handle three devices at the same time: iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, despite the failure with AirPower. Apple announced AirPower with the iPhone X in 2017, but it is reported that the product suffered from development problems such as overheating and was eventually scrapped.

Bloomberg previously reported in an article published last June that Apple is working on both AirPower’s successor and true wireless technology. (The article, in particular, did not extend to the redesign of the iPad mini.)

The article plans to eventually add reverse wireless charging to the iPad, and the company is exploring the idea of ​​developing a successor to AirPower, “more distance than inductive connections. . ”

In this week’s newsletter, Gurman suggests that the new AirPower can use one of these new technologies. In short, Apple can look to new technologies to solve problems that devices with today’s popular inductive charging technology can’t solve.

Since the cancellation of AirPower, Apple has released several similar products, including dual chargers for the iPhone and Apple Watch. While AirPower was thought of as a single charging surface that could serve multiple devices, the Apple-designed iPhone / Watch charger has two separate devices connected to one power code. Charging device.

Accessory makers like Belkin are also introducing multi-device inductive chargers into Apple’s ecosystem. While these devices work well for the most part, they still don’t do everything Apple tried to cover with AirPower.

Apple announced MagSafe for the iPhone in 2020, focusing on wireless charging rather than as an additional feature of peripherals. There is widespread speculation that Apple will completely remove the physical charging port from the iPhone in future iterations. Better charging technology can catalyze movement.

Gurman reports that Apple envisions scenarios where the iPad can charge the iPhone and the iPhone can charge the AirPods, many of which occur truly wirelessly, without direct physical contact between the devices. There is a possibility. More likely, the company will start with inductive reverse charging and move on to true wireless technology. The timeline for these developments is still unknown.

