The steepest discounts on 2021 Cyber ​​Monday and Black Friday gaming PCs and laptops





If you’re refraining from shopping during the summer and are waiting to upgrade your PC or build a new PC for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday transactions (currently you can’t find it outside of the pre-built, so buy a new graphics card Except), you can: Save over $ 100 by taking advantage of $ 10 to $ 40 discounts on components such as CPUs, RAM and SSDs.

However, if you always choose a rocket launcher as a shooter, we recommend making one large Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday purchase. This can save you hundreds of dollars in a single shot. This is not necessarily a better way to save money, as big discounts can be the result of previous highs and surprising flaws can be hidden in the spec sheet. Last week I noticed a $ 3,069.99 gaming PC with a ridiculously small 240GB SSD.

However, if you’re looking for a high-end product, refraining from the initial price cut may work quite well. When price-agnostic early adopters are happy, they tend to drop hundreds of dollars on the most expensive PC gaming devices. This could be an opportunity to get a luxury gaming device at a standard price, or at least below the absolute budget limit. (Please be prepared for the price drop next year.)

This is the largest single discount by amount ever found on Cyber ​​Monday. The product really needs to be good and the discounts are really new and old ones should be quoted to prevent swelling. List price.

$ 1,999.99 (initially $ 2,499.99)

(Image credit: Future)

Earlier this year we reviewed Samsung’s ridiculous 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It’s cool enough to expect a 240Hz pixel scroll across your desk. However, one of the major drawbacks is that it costs $ 2,500. Good news: The price was reduced by $ 500 on November 22nd, so it’s now $ 2,000. Again, this is well beyond the budget of almost every monitor, but not so much.

If nothing else, this discount reminds us that ultra-high-end gear doesn’t tend to keep its initial list price long, at least when demand isn’t very high, like graphics cards.

$ 1,799.99 (initially $ 2,599.99)

(Image credit: Razer)

Microsoft sells the high-end Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop (our favorite gaming laptop) for $ 1,799.99. That’s $ 800 cheaper than the Razer laptop list price and $ 700 cheaper than Razer’s current selling price.

$ 1,799.99 is still a lot of money to spend on laptops, but the specs are powerful — Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3070 — and Razer’s lightweight, slim gaming laptop looks the best. Is a good option there. However, if it’s on the market, see how you feel about the Alienware m15R6 with similar specifications. It’s priced $ 100 cheaper and you can get a 1440p 240Hz display instead of a 1080p 360Hz display. Since 240Hz is a higher refresh rate than most games require, I personally adopt a higher resolution than a high refresh rate.

Price: $ 2,699.99 (initially $ 3,289.99)

(Image credit: Alienware)

If you do not go through the trading page, Dell will allow you to build this gaming PC for $ 3,204.59. This transaction should have saved $ 504.60. Lesson: Be careful when navigating the Dell website at this time of the year.

Dell Alienware PCs are expensive for their specs and pay a premium for these luxurious custom cases, liquid cooling, and other details, but still get a $ 500 discount on a good build. increase. And because of that, these transactions are selling out rapidly. I found another Dell deal that received a $ 568.40 discount from the Alienware Aurora R12 with the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, but both this and this were sold out at the time I was writing.

You can browse the Dell Cyber ​​Monday deals page to see if similar PCs are for sale. If you like Alienware’s characteristic LED ovals and need a compact system, for example, if you move frequently, it’s worth a look. Otherwise, you may find some great specs without Alienware Premium, so look for Cyber ​​Monday gaming PC deals on the hub.

Price: $ 1,899 (initially $ 2,999)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

It’s possible to pay the full price of $ 3,000 for this gigabyte laptop, but you’ll have to zero the survey, but you’ll still get to the page of a small retailer who doesn’t offer a discount. It’s unlikely, but it can happen, and since $ 3K isn’t the amazing list price for these specs (this is the Razer Blade 15 with more RAM for $ 3,100), this is actually Is a $ 1,100 discount and it comes from rebates.

That said, if you’re in the high-end gaming laptop market, I’m probably not fit for a laptop with a 4K 60Hz OLED display. It does give you good images, but it’s $ 200 cheaper and you can get the Alienware m15R6 with a 1440p 240Hz display for $ 1,699.99. For games, prioritize fast 1440p displays over slow 4K displays. This is $ 500 less in advance, considering the gigabyte rebate that must be mailed and returned in the form of a prepaid card. Or, in most cases, if you plan to use a new gaming laptop with an external display, you can buy a Cyber ​​Monday laptop with a 1080p laptop and save a little more.

For other deals, especially on gaming PCs, laptops, and displays that start at a more affordable price, visit Cyber ​​Monday’s complete trading list of PC games.

