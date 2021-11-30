Google, what is the lowest price for the Pixel Buds A series?





Google has made a slightly volatile start in the world of true wireless earphones, but as mentioned in the summer review, the Pixel Buds A series in the middle tier is surprisingly solid. The low price makes it easy to tolerate active noise cancellation and lack of water resistance, and from an audio quality and comfort standpoint, these buds provide everything you want. In addition, because they are Google buds, they provide their own Google Assistant features to launch, such as reading notifications.

For Cyber ​​Monday, the Pixel Buds A series is available at Best Buy for 20% off the list price and for just $ 79.99. Discounts are available on both “Olive” and “Clear White” colorways.

These buds were launched in midsummer, so they’re still pretty new, so you’ll get as much discount as you might find for the time being.

Google Pixel Buds A series

Google’s affordable buds enable a great purchase for everyone in the Google ecosystem by understanding the basics correctly and superimposing useful assistant features. At $ 80, it’s hard to fail this deal.

Best Buy $ 79.99

When we reviewed the Pixel Buds A series earlier this year, we were delighted and surprised, especially after the 2020 Pixel Buds leveled off slightly. But like the A-series smartphones, Google has spawned more winners in the midrange buds.

I didn’t expect to like the Pixel Buds A series. Sure, the 2020 Pixel Buds beat a lot of fundamentals, but at $ 180, it broke out that it lacked one feature ANC that many of its competitors are already pushing at the same price. And with the inherent connectivity issues (which continue today), I was fed up with my successor. But you should have known that Google, the same company that made the Pixel 4a one of the best phones of 2020, will knock out the first budget earphone release from the park.

We were able to give these unconditional recommendations simply by making the 2020 Pixel Buds very good, retaining most of the core features that resolved the dropouts, and lowering the price to $ 100.

The Pixel Buds A series is $ 20 cheaper than the starting price, making it perfect for Cyber ​​Monday for Android and Pixel fans.

