



Beijing, November 29 (Xinhua)-US attempts to contain China’s science and technology innovation and development are destined to fail, revealing its deep-seated hegemony philosophy.

The White House is strengthening its technical “cooperation” with its allies in 6G R & D with the clear goal of curbing China’s innovation in the 6G space.

So-called “cooperation”, which ignores the spirit of openness and sharing, means that participants cut off cooperation and exchanges with China, so favorable results cannot be achieved.

Regarding investment in technology, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said at the CNBC Technology Enforcement Council Summit earlier this month, “The current key to U.S. dealing with China is deterrence, that is, we are in China. It’s about developing the ability to show that we are. We will strengthen our position on the ability to respond to everything that China can do. “

From Panetta’s remarks, it is clear that China’s achievements in independent science and technology innovation were treated as a threat to US interests. This is a true supremacy idea that labels China as a fictitious rival in technology competition.

With this idea of ​​supremacy, the United States is trying to build a “digital iron curtain” for China. If this succeeds, the world will be divided into two separate technology ecosystems.

As ABC News of Australia, a major ally of the United States, correctly points out, the “technical war” that the United States has unilaterally launched against China will “do a great deal of damage to the world.”

Creating artificial barriers to the exchange of science and technology undermines capital, talent, and the flow of information and casts a shadow over innovation.

Suppressing China’s 6G development is not a fresh story. Not only has the United States banned the products of Chinese tech company Huawei from its network, it has also pressured other countries to do the same. It also prohibits US companies from supplying software and components to Chinese technology companies.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said the United States should be aware that bullying and oppression cannot stop the development of Chinese tech companies or maintain their monopoly.

“The best way to maintain your lead is not to hinder the growth of others, but to constant self-improvement,” Hua said.

China welcomes healthy competition, which can lead to progress and is good for the world, including China and the United States.

China has made remarkable contributions to humankind’s science and technology innovation without defeating other countries. Instead, it just tries to go beyond itself.

The country supports the central role of innovation in promoting modernization and takes independence in science and technology as a strategic foundation for the country’s development.

China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in an interview in July, “There is no hegemony strategy, only development strategy.” “Our goal is to enable Chinese people to lead a better life and fulfill their desire for a better life.”

The practice of hegemony is an outdated product of the jungle era. The modern world calls for democratization of the international order. The intention to seek hegemony is destined to fail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.cctv.com/2021/11/30/ARTIqWXVShMDhNN1nIzHKQB4211130.shtml

