Leading market leaders are looking to future trends at the Counterpoint Innovation Webinar





TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK are beginning to think about the mobile imaging industry after 2022 in Counterpoint’s Industry Innovation Talk.

November 25, 2021-The webinar entitled” Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk “has highlighted and discussed the future of key optical imaging technologies, the evolution of camera systems and how they are central. It was shown whether it became an existence. Consumers value smartphones.

Webinar is a global leader in semiconductors, telecommunications, digital media and digital convergence with TECNO, a premium smartphone brand focused on fast-growing emerging markets, hosted by influential technology research firm Counterpoint. Guest speakers from Samsung Electronics participated. Technology, and DXOMARK, is an internationally renowned testing agency specializing in cameras, audio, displays, and batteries for consumer electronics.

Organized by Peter Richardson, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research, speakers such as Tarun Pathak, Herv Macudzinski, Pan Xuebao, and Jimmy Hsu share understanding and insights into camera innovation, market trends, and the latest developments in imaging technology. Did.

Tarun Pathak, director of Counterpoint’s Smartphone Research, spoke on smartphone development trends such as megapixels, multicam, and CIS content per smartphone. He said it is being driven by fast-growing mid-end smartphones in developed and emerging markets such as Africa and Latin. Quad and above are the main form factors, such as the United States and India. “The combination of high-quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms has enabled brands to offer a great image experience at the price range of all smartphones,” he said.

Herv Macudzinski, image science director and product owner at DXOMARK, says today’s smartphones help bring the capture quality of DSLRs and the skills of professional photographers into the hands of consumers. When talking about the price-quality trade-off relationship in a segment, he explained that low-light imaging is definitely a priority for devices in the competitive $ 400- $ 600 price segment, but others. In the price segment, users have to make quality choices trade-offs.

“Smartphone brands are beginning to bring DSLR-grade photos to their customers,” said Pan Shuevao, vice president and head of research and development at Samsung Electronics. He said Samsung’s Tetra and Nona pixel merging technology overcomes these problems and provides bright light that requires high resolution and a larger canvas for the merged pixels to capture more light. He said it would provide excellent performance in both. Samsung also brings faster autofocus with ISOCELL technology.

Jimmy Hsu, Senior Product Manager at TECNO Image Technology, started by introducing the trends in mobile cameras in 2D imaging and sensing. With more diverse and personalized consumer demand for smartphone images, he said ToF and DVS could be a future opportunity for mobile phone cameras to outperform cameras. I did. Next, Sue said of TECNO’s advances in dark complexion imaging and recent advances in light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, zoom and high resolution, leveraging technologies such as RGBW, G + P, sensor shift, and telephoto lenses. Emphasized the achievements and breakthroughs of. He promised that some of these new technologies would be planned for TECNO’s new products in 2022. Sue said TECNO always aims to provide a great photography and video shooting experience through innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.

Media representatives and industry insiders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States also attended the webinar to discuss issues of interest to technology-savvy mobile users and photo enthusiasts around the world. rice field.

The webinar focused on future trends in mobile camera imaging technology and provided the audience with detailed insights and explanations of industry-leading technologies within the sector. It sets expectations for the global market and consumer application of these image technologies and paves the way for further long-term smartphone image development.

