Deals on iPad Cyber ​​Monday and iPad Pro Cyber ​​Monday

The Apple iPad is the best tablet and a great holiday gift for anyone on the list. And now that Cyber ​​Monday 2021 has arrived, you can make big savings with top models like our best upgrade pick 2021 Apple iPad Pro, but only if you act quickly! Retailers such as Apple, Amazon, Verizon, and Best Buy have many other price cuts for additional iPad models.

Don’t sleep on these sales, as discounts rarely appear on Apple devices. With so many discounts available, you can get an iPad or iPad Pro with an M1 chip today and get a discount of up to $ 250.

Cyber ​​Monday 2021: Scammers send fake “store” investigations and impersonate Amazon. Here are some things to keep in mind:

With Wi-Fi and a mobile phone, the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy for money. Here at Reviewed, we were impressed with the model’s vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, high-quality accessories and class-leading performance. It usually sells for $ 1,229, but you can buy this iPad for $ 1,199.99 on Amazon by clicking on the coupon on the page. This saves about $ 100.

If your Apple iPad is on Cyber ​​Monday's shopping list, keep scrolling and it's sold out Please scoop up all the best deals before.

Best Cyber ​​Monday iPad Deals Best Cyber ​​Monday iPad Pro Deals 2021 Apple 11 inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Gray) is $ 849 ($ 50 Savings) on Amazon Apple 11 “iPad Pro M1 Chip (Mid 2021, 256GB), Wi-Fi only, Space Gray) $ 849 on B & H ($ 50 savings) Apple 12.9 “iPad Pro (early 2020, 256GB, Wi-Fi only, Space Gray) $ 949 on B & H (150) Dollar Savings) Apple 12.9 “iPad Pro M1 Chip (Mid 2021, 128GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) $ 999 at B & H ($ 100 Savings) 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 128GB, Space Gray) $ 1,199 on Amazon ($ 100 savings) Apple 12.9 “iPad Pro M1 chip (Mid 2021, 256GB, Wi-Fi only, Space Gray), $ 1,129 on B & H ($ 70 savings) Apple 12.9” iPad Pro M1 chip (Mid 2021) , 512GB, Wi-Fi only, Space Gray), B & H $ 1,299 ($ ​​100 savings) Buy an Apple iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular at Apple and save T-Mobile and Verizon activations (up to 200) Dollar savings)

