Stable, shot by a young man while trying to sell the PS5





It’s been a year since its release, but the PS5 is still hard to find, so consoles already on the market are popular. Sadly, this heated up the resale culture around the machine, and even sadderly in this case, a 19-year-old was shot trying to sell it.

As ABC13 reports, a young man in Harris County, Texas was selling a PlayStation 5 console online over the weekend. There, buyers who seemed to be interested saw the ad and contacted them.

The pair agreed to meet on the street at 1:30 pm on Sunday, but when he arrived, the buyer pulled out the firearm and tried to steal the console from the seller. It’s not clear what happened next, but for some reason, the perpetrator shot the 19-year-old boy from the side and escaped without stealing the left-behind console.

ABC13 has the following image from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was in a stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury. Police were unable to publish the suspect’s explanation.

The PS5 shortage continues for the same reason that the graphics card shortage continues, lagging behind in hitting everything from phones to new cars. Covid has produced a sufficient number of semiconductor chips, resulting in disruption to the global supply network. The factories that can build them are notorious for being difficult and expensive to build, and are not helped by the fact that they require long deployment times. For production.

What was described as being built towards the crisis in March is certainly there now, and many companies do not anticipate returning to somewhat normal service by 2022 at the earliest, and others. Pushed the boat more conservatively until 2023.

