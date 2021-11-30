



Image: iCAST Professor Matthew Davidson (Director) and Professor Charlotte Williams (Vice Director), See more

Credit: iCAST

Last week, the £ 17m Innovation Center for Applied Sustainable Technology (iCAST) was officially launched at Carriageworks’ new location in Swindon.

The project, led by the Center for Sustainable Circulation Technology (CSCT) in Bath, is a collaboration of innovation experts from the University of Bath, Oxford University and the Sustainability Partnership of High Value Manufacturing Catapults (National Complex Center, Process Innovation Center). SETsquared, Local Enterprise Partnerships, Investors, and companies with which iCAST collaborates.

It is funded by the Research England Development Fund.

iCAST acts as a R & D and collaboration hub for companies working on clean growth technologies. Focus on transforming sustainable chemical technology research into commodities to address the global challenges of climate emergencies, sustainable development and plastic pollution.

The launch event at Carriage Works took place on Friday, November 19th, in front of an audience of researchers, industry partners and other key stakeholders.

Professor Ian White, Vice-President and President of the University of Bath, said: And innovation.

“Furthermore, it was demonstrated in the University of Bath’s strategy to promote influential research, develop our institutional research themes on sustainability, and strengthen regional, national, and international involvement. Support ambition.

“This is a unique innovation facility and the center is the most important global sustainability by initiating a gradual change in UK industrial strategy to transform sustainable chemical technology into clean growth. We aim to address the challenges. “

iCAST aims to provide 10 joint industry projects annually, and is already on track to reach that goal, bringing together innovative companies and expert researchers for clean growth. We are working on some important challenges to.

Robert Buckland of South Swindon MP has declared that the iCAST and Carriage Works hubs have opened, stating: Innovation means creating something new, but at Swindon innovation is not new. There are thousands of patents in the town. From rail rotation to motor rotation to current microchip rotation.

“Now we are at the pinnacle of the Green Revolution, changing from a linear economy to a circular economy.

“This center aims to protect, maintain and pass on to the next generation a world where we can all live safely, not just us, but also the flora and fauna we share. . “

Professor Matthew Davidson, Director of iCAST and CSCT, said: I really hope that iCAST can accelerate translations and lead to clean growth by tackling some very difficult problems.

“We already have more than 40 companies as part of iCAST. They bring us really challenging problems that can help us solve and we already see the results. This is the perfect model for collaborative industry projects.

“Swindon is geographically important in this, which is actually the point between western England and the Oxford-Cambridge arc.

“We want to bring the industry back to the shipping plant.”

Professor Charlotte Williams, Deputy Director of iCAST and Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at Oxford University, said:

“Oxford and Bath University have a variety of facilities that cover all aspects of science and engineering discoveries, but with the support of colleagues in the Faculty of Economics and Public Policy Law, these discoveries arose. I’m helping you not. I’m sitting in isolation, but I can implement it on a large scale. “

David Sweeney, Executive Chair of UKRI Research England, said:

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to fund such a great project with government, but the real privilege is to meet the people who do it and see the results.

“We look forward to hearing more about what iCAST will achieve in the coming years, including diversification of the local economy, extensive cooperation to address various climate issues, and zero net priorities. . “

Disclaimer: AAAS and EulekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted on Eurek Alert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/936159 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos