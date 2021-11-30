16 Google Store Cyber ​​Monday Deals: Pixel 5a, Nest, Stadia and more





The Google Store has some Cyber ​​Monday deals such as phones, smart home technologies, streaming sticks and Chromebooks. Most of them can be found on other sites, but there are some special deals such as the $ 50 discount on the Pixel 5a, the Pixel Pass on the Pixel 6 and the 70% discount on the Stadia Premiere Edition.

Among other favorite Cyber ​​Monday Google store deals, Chromecast with Google TV is 20% off, Nest Learning Thermostat is $ 70, Nest Hub and Hub Max is $ 50, Nest Doorbell is $ 80, Nest Audio It’s $ 40 off. , And up to $ 100 off from various Fitbits.

Many of these prices are available on other sites, but if you use the Google Store, you should be able to apply the credits you created with your Google One plan. Unfortunately, 9to5Google has found an issue where Google ignores your credit and charges the full amount (transaction), so be aware of that.

The Google Store needs to make these transactions available until December 1st, but it may run out of stock by that time. A good example of this is the Stadia Premiere bundle, which is already in stock and out of stock. So choose your favorite deal and grab it while you can!

Cyber ​​Monday Google Store Limited Sale Google Pixel 5a | Going from $ 449 to $ 399 on the Google Store

Save $ 50: Google has a market because there is literally only one place to buy a Pixel 5a. The $ 50 discount may not seem like much, but for a well-balanced phone with a good camera, water resistance, and long support life, it’s $ 400, but the price is It’s still great.

From $ 399 on the Google Store Google Pixel 6 Pro | Save with Pixel Pass

Save $ 296 in Two Years: Pixel Pass gives you access to Pixel 6 Pro, two-year device protection, a 200GB Google One plan, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass. All of these are part of one discount bundle that spans two-year payments. ..

From $ 55 per month. With Google Store Stadia Premier Edition | $ 58 Off

Over 70% Off: Stadia is a streaming-based gaming platform without the hassle of consoles. Get the Stadia Premiere Edition at a discounted price now and save a lot of cash. You can try Stadia’s streaming technology yourself. Even if I decided not to continue with Stadia, I got a cheap controller for many other uses.

$ 22 for Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) | $ 10 Off

33% Off: If you only need one Chromecast, Google will be hosting a Cyber ​​Monday sale. This Chromecast 3rd generation outputs video at 60Hz with resolutions up to 1080p, so you can easily cast almost anything to your connected TV.

$ 20 on Google Cyber ​​Monday Google Store Smart Homes and Audio Deal Chromecast and Google TV | 20% Off

Save $ 10: The new Chromecast with Google TV is the perfect addition to any home that brings together all the features of Chromecast and your favorite streaming services. Then add a dedicated Google Assistant button to your remote control to take advantage of the power of your TV and your smart home while relaxing on the couch.

$ 40 on Google Store Best Buy Nest Hub $ 40 on Second Generation | $ 50 Off

Half Price: If you need a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker with a screen, Nest Hub 2nd Gen is the ideal choice. It does a great job of controlling your smart home product. This screen is ideal as a dashboard for managing music and receiving head-up notifications about upcoming calendar events and reminders.

Nest Hub Max | $ 50 Off

20% Off: One of the best smart displays available, Premium Nest Hub Max costs a little less on Cyber ​​Monday. With a 127-degree wide-angle camera, face-to-voice matching, powerful audio, integration with the Google Assistant and Nest products, and other benefits, it’s a great smart display.

$ 179 on Google Store $ 179 on Best Buy Nest Audio | $ 40 Off

40% Off: Built with great audio in mind, Nest Audio is perfect for playing all your favorite songs and needing great sounding speakers as a handy digital assistant.

Nest Mini (2nd Generation) | $ 24 Off

Half Price: Nest Mini’s improved sound and fun colors are a welcome bonus to the handy Google Assistant built into the speaker.

$ 25 on Google Store $ 25 on BestBuyNest Thermostat | $ 30 Off

Rare Discounts: Control your home temperature from anywhere and save money with Nest Thermostat’s automatic mode.

$ 100 on Google Store $ 100 on Best Buy Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) | $ 70 Off

Rarely discounts or inventories: The new Nest thermostat is, in a sense, a downgrade of the earlier Learning Thermostat. This 3rd generation model naturally learns from heating and cooling habits and creates automatic schedules to start saving energy bills.

$ 180 on Google Store $ 180 on Best Buy Nest Doorbell | $ 80 Off

Lowest Price Ever: One of your favorite doorbells available, the Wired Nest Doorbell protects 2K video, 160 diagonal FOVs, 850 nm infrared LEDs for night vision, bidirectional audio, and a front pouch. Provides other perks that increase reliability for you. Become a package thief.

$ 149 on Google Store Google WiFi | 30% Off

Up to $ 50 Off: Google WiFi is a compact router that, thanks to its size and modern design, can provide better WiFi by gaining a better place in the living room. If you need more than 1,500 square feet of coverage, add 3 packs to your cart for up to 4,500 square feet of coverage.

$ 70 on Google Store (1 pack) $ 150 on Google Store (3 packs) Nest WiFi | Up to $ 100 Off

Save $ 30 to $ 100: If you need a little more Wi-Fi speed, upgrade to Nest WiFi with this amazing Cyber ​​Monday deal in 2 packs. Two routers cover up to 4,400 square feet at AC2200 speeds. If you’re already using Google WiFi, don’t worry. This Nest WiFi mesh system works well with Google WiFi routers as coverage nodes.

$ 139- $ 249 on Google Store The rest of Cyber ​​Monday’s Google Store deals with Google Pixelbook Go ($ 50, $ 150 savings)

Upgrade and save even more: There are many new Chromebooks, including Chromebooks with more ports and more power. However, power is not the only thing. Especially if the Pixelbook Go works well after two years and has the best keyboard and trackpad on the Chromebook in 2021.

Fitbit Charge 5 | $ 50 off

Our favorite fitness tracker: Fitbit didn’t exclude anything from the Charge 5. 5ATM water resistance, 1 week battery life, NFC for tapping and paying, onboard GPS, HRM, ECG, EDA health sensor, all Fitbit software features you love. It’s perfect if you need a device that feels barely on your wrist while running, but is easy to read in direct sunlight.

