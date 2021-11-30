Sudbury, famous for high-tech innovation





REPerformance Inc. has chosen to participate in Silicon Valley’s prestigious Canada Technology Accelerator Program

Karen McGibbon is the CEO of REPerformance Inc. in Sudbury, Ontario

A large Sudbury company that has developed products that are increasingly used by schools and coaches in Ontario and Canada, aiming to fit what everyone can work on, could soon expand to markets around the world. I have.

RE Performance Inc, a digital physical education startup, was one of eight companies Ottawa chose to participate in the prestigious Canadian Technology Accelerator Program in Silicon Valley.

Callen McGibbon, founder and chief executive officer of REPerformance, states that this is effectively a pandemic. We have already spent 4 out of 8 weeks. Eight promising young tech start-ups have been selected by the federal government. We stayed in close contact with Silicon Valley tech, technology company experts and people.

Silicon Valley is a region near San Francisco in northern California and serves as a global center for advanced technology and innovation.

McGibbon said there was a lot of work to be done on the CTA program that Ottawa is paying for. We spend one-on-one time with people. The purpose is to expose us to venture capital people in the international market. That is the goal.

An 18-year strength and conditioning coach, McGibbon has been running a business called Healthy Living in Laurenshan for about 15 years, working with athletes participating in the university’s diversity program.

REPerformance Inc was founded over a year ago by a training session between National Hockey League players and Nick Foligno from Sudbury.

McGibbon remembered that we were exercising at his house. (Foligno) The children pulled up their chairs and watched us through the window. They thought that exercise was part of their daily lives. It gave birth to an idea: no one is left behind.

McGibbon said RE Performance has evolved and pivoted several times in its short history, including becoming a mobile app. He also said that the coronavirus pandemic has helped society rethink its attitudes towards fitness and exercise, making a significant contribution to human development, mental health and well-being.

REPerformance was previously based at the Ben Avery Recreation Complex on the Laurenshan University campus, but is now located on 1942 Regent Street in the Four Corners area. REPerformance consists of eight staff, including McGibbon, four full-time developers, and a business development manager.

This month, the Sudbury Catalyst Fund, a seed capital venture fund based in Greater Sudbury, announced the end of its $ 220,000 investment in RE Performance Inc.

REPerformance has transformed the way it combines its unique business model and software platform with valuable big data / AI opportunities to not only support student well-being, but also identify and nurture the potential of sports. DonDuval, CEO of Northern Center for Advanced Technology, Co-Management Partner of Sudbury Catalyst Fund, said in the release. We are excited about Callen McGibbon’s outstanding leadership and the continued growth of RE Performance in the market.

The Sudbury Catalyst Fund is a unique $ 5 million seed capital venture fund managed by the Federal Development Corporation of the Nickel Basin in collaboration with Greater Sudbury City, FedNor, and NORCAT.

REPerformance has developed an all-in-one software that helps teachers, coaches, or others prepare personalized fitness and wellness programs and activities for students / athletes based on their fitness and skill level. The software trains through perceived movement or RPE speed recorded by student / athlete users. After a period of time, students / athletes can also provide information about the training program and adjust it up or down to suit their individual needs.

We are a software product, McGibbon said. We provide digital solutions Really, what we are promoting is the ability to streamline the PE experience as a group event. This product can be applied to all sports. The physical education management system.

According to McGibbon, physical education programs at school were once a versatile experience for students.

He said physical education is a very unique course. Unlike math, students pass or fail the test. Everyone is at different levels, both physically and in the development of growth. It is very difficult for PE teachers in the modern world to set up a program for all students. How do teachers create 30 individual fitness plans for students of different development levels?

At RE Performance, McGibbon said students can learn at their own pace. You have the ability to give physical literacy.

The CEO said that teachers who have subscribed to RE Performance and are trying to introduce it in a gym class can attend a 30-minute coaching session to learn about the product and how to use it. ..

That is constantly evolving, McGibbon said. Some features are constantly being added to the product. We have very active customers.

As of April, RE Performance was used in 31 schools in three states and three different boards of education.

