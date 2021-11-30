Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5: Start Date and Details





The Sea of ​​Thieves set sail for Season 5 this week, and Rare’s Pirate Sandbox is getting a bunch of new toys. As Sea of ​​Thieves approaches the end of its fourth year with the Game Pass, Xbox ecosystem, and Steam’s open water, North Star, the game’s “tool, not rule,” continues to be powerful. Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5 focuses on new Plunder Passes, new types of missions, deepening pirate role-playing, as well as major quality of life updates and some requested features in the game. doing. experience. Here’s everything you need to know about Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5.

When will Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5 begin?

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5 will begin on December 2nd and updates will be available for download that morning. Since this is a live update, there is no season 5 preload, but you can see that the system is set to automatically update the game when the patch becomes available Thursday morning. As always, updates are provided free of charge to all players, and the most generous free pass of the Season 5 Plunder Pass game offers 100 rewards divided into currency and cosmetics. With a $ 10 paid pass, you can unlock an additional 14 cosmetic rewards, including a new and exclusive creeping cold skin.

The end date of Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5 is not stated, but if you follow the trajectory of past seasons, you can expect to track the exclusive benefits of Season 5 for about 3-4 months. This will allow you to move on to the next season. The 4th anniversary of the game in March 2022.

What’s new in Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5?

Adding Marquee to the Sea of ​​Thieves in Season 5 is really a matter of opinion. The game is played in so many different ways that you can poll your fleet of pirates and get different answers. Undoubtedly, the biggest new addition is the ability to fill treasure. Sea of ​​Thieves Season 5 allows you to return treasures you discover or otherwise obtain to the ground. This has long been a player’s desire as it is a more reliable way to store treasure when threatened by a mischievous buccaneer.

If you fill the treasure yourself, you will automatically be equipped with a new treasure map showing the location of hidden items. That way, there are problems, but you can get it safely.

If you want to invite other players to find the buried loot, you can leave a custom treasure map on one of the new quest boards on all Seaposts and Outposts. By nailing the map to the bulletin board, you can share the rewards given to pirates who dig up and submit loot.

You can also find and use fireworks by loading them into a cannon and firing them. These are purely cosmetic additions, so they won’t stuff offensive firepower, but they’re certainly pretty-and arrive just in time for the New Year, I think it’s still at the end of December in the sea of ​​thieves. I think the universe.

Flares, on the other hand, are a bit more practical because they can be shot on dark islands to shed the necessary light on the terrain and signal allies you may be on. As always, rare is content that allows players to create their own rules using these new tools, rather than explicitly telling them how they should be used.

For role-playing pirates, Rhea is adding new emotes and abilities to help those players above all else. This includes allowing players to sit and sleep. This looks simple, but it’s what players have been hoping for for a while. Whether you’re sitting in a tavern seat, hanging your feet on a ship, or in the dock, Season 5 will allow you to interact with the world in this new way.

Finally, where to drop your feet-assuming the sharks haven’t eaten them yet.

On the other hand, when I sleep in bed, the screen goes black, and I think the new era of hide-and-seek of pirates is approaching. New emotes such as rolling dice further enhance the role-playing element of the Pirate Sandbox for players who need to roll random dice or who want to role-play as a TTRPG fan.

As the player speaks into the microphone, the pirate avatar will also move, making the game immersive for everyone. Speaking of which, the speaking trumpet can now be flipped over and used in the opposite direction. This allows players outside the crew to chat with the crew when they are nearby. Undoubtedly, think of it as a separate audio channel designed to encourage episode 11 and memorable betrayal.

Defeated PvE enemies such as Phantoms and Skellies will now drop ammo pouches. This re-improves the game’s ammo reserve mechanism, following previous enhancements with movable ammo boxes.

One of the most exciting features is the incoming Canon rowing boat, which provides a little firepower for the first time to these historically vulnerable vehicles. A wise player may stuff a rowing boat’s hiding place with shells and bring an additional box. There aren’t many ways to defend, but with this clever new addition you can drop enemy ships.

The Cannon rowing brings another variation of Sea of ​​Thieves’ most sneaky levitation device.

At Sea of ​​Thieves’ real money item shop, Pirate Emporium, find new additions to the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover set, including Captain Barbossa costumes, Royal Revengeship sets, and pet bundles featuring Mutinous Mutt. I can. dog. There’s also a new bundle of Frozen Horizon equipment as Rhea keeps teasing the winter biome that will someday appear in the game. There is also a free Festive Tree Emote. It allows you to see the pose of a pirate holding a fishing buoy like a Christmas tree. The similarities are … not great, but pirates are witty.

Three new shanti, or songs that can be played solo or with others, will appear in the game’s radial song menu, including those inspired by recent stories with the game’s ancient merfolk. In addition to all this, perhaps a secret barrel to reveal is waiting for the Sea of ​​Thieves player when Season 5 will be released on December 2nd on Xbox and PC.

