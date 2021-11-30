Google TV Streaming Services and Apps: Full List





Perhaps the most useful feature of the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from different sources. But which one? Below is a complete list of streaming services and apps supported by Google TV.

Of course, Google can get content from its own services such as YouTube TV and Google TV (formerly Play Movies). However, there are quite a few other third-party services out there. Includes major players such as Disney +, Hulu, HBO Max, and NBC’s Peacock. Below is a complete list of services and apps supported by Google TV in the United States.

Google TV Streaming Service and App USA ABC Amazon Prime Video AMC Apple TV + A & E BET + Comedy Central Crackle Crunchyroll / Funimation DC Universe Disney NOW Disney + Epix Now Fox Now FuboTV Google Play Movies (now Google TV) Hulu HBO Go HBO Max History Kocowa Lifetime MTV NBC Pantaya Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access) Peacock Philo Pluto TV Showtime Showtime Anytime Sling TV Starz TBS CW TNT Tubi TV Viki / Rakuten VH1 YouTube YouTube TV

This list of supported streaming services is likely to grow over time, so be aware of changes in Google TV and update this article accordingly.

Update 11/29: To further extend support for more niche streaming services, Google TV has added support for BET + account links in recent weeks.This service is available on Google TV devices[サービス]Available from the menu, it will appear in the search directory and you can submit recommendations.

Google TV[ライブ]Apps that support tabs

Some services are also on the Google TV home screen[ライブ]Can be integrated with tabs. However, currently only three apps support this feature.

YouTube TV Sling TVPhilo Why doesn’t Google TV have Netflix?

Netflix is ​​a bit outlier on Google TV. Unfortunately, the world’s largest streaming service does not work well on this platform. You can use Google TV’s directory search feature to view Netflix content, but Netflix blocks the original content from being used by the watchlist feature. Netflix removed this support from the platform in late 2020, including support for account links. That is, Google TV does not provide recommendations for Netflix content. However, in recent months I’ve seen Netflix advertise on Google TV.

The Netflix and Google TV support stalemate has been around for about a year at this point, and there are no signs of improvement.

Local Google TV app

The list above shows the apps supported in the United States, but Google TV also supports the service in more regions. Below is a list of apps that are fully supported in various other regions. However, keep in mind that this section may not be complete as it is based in the United States. We are working on it!

Australia

France

Molotov.tv France.tv myCanal Salto

England

If you live in Austria, France, Germany, Japan, or Switzerland and have access to Google TV, please contact us so that you can fill out this list.

Where can I find the Play Movies app and the Play Store on Google TV?

The Google Play Movies & TV app, which replaces this new platform, had similar functionality to Google TV in that it searched content for a variety of services, but it wasn’t widely used. By integrating with the Google Watchlist for your entire account and placing it directly on your TV, Google TV is much more likely to support this feature.

On the other hand, the Play Store also does not appear as an app on Google TV. The only easy way to open it is to ask your assistant to “open the Play Store”.

Google TV Details:

