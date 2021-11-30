Why management innovation is invisible





Hiding in a clear view

In November 2010, management leader Gary Hamel made a bold statement in an interview with the Financial Times. I would like to bet that there will be more dramatic changes in the way management is organized over the next decade than it has been in the last 60 or 70 years. ..

Almost exactly 10 years later, on November 14, 2021, Andrew Hill, a financial times management columnist, announced the conclusion that the forecast failed. No dramatic changes have been made in the way management is organized. According to Hill, 2011, 1991, or frankly, the 1961 manager feels still at home in the 2021 office.

The conclusion is nonsense. Whether we are aware of it or not, we are already living in the third new economic era in history, and there are fundamentally different management practices that are driving economic growth. The digital age is one name for the era, but there are others, such as the information age, the era of platforms and ecosystems, the era of digital giants, and the era of turmoil.

The digital age has different economic dynamics, different management principles, different social impacts, and different political impacts than the industrial age. The economy of the industrial era has not disappeared, but it is relatively low value and unimportant.

Fundamental new management innovation

New management innovations are very different. Rather than the industrial era focusing on internal efficiency and outcomes, the main concern of the new era is on the outside. In short, it’s an obsession with creating value and results for customers and users. Instead of starting with what a digital company might sell to a customer, they go back from what they need and understand how it is delivered in a sustainable way. Instead of limiting themselves to what the company itself can offer, companies often mobilize other companies to meet the needs of their users. Instead of leadership that is only at the top of the organization, leadership and initiatives that create fresh value are fostered throughout the organization. Instead of tightly controlling individuals to report to their managers, company-wide self-organizing teams create value by working in short cycles and harnessing their talents and imaginations. Instead of a steep hierarchy of corporate authority in the industrial era, digital enterprises tend to be organized in a horizontal network of capabilities. In this way, most of the central management beliefs of the industrial era have been overturned.

Instead of feeling at home, the 2011 managers spent a desperate day and a sleepless night in 2021, a mysterious new, unstable, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world of 2021. Trying to understand. They are wrestling with a world that can be confused by non-competitors, closing established businesses almost overnight. In this world, companies without physical assets can shatter companies with huge physical assets. Even the least alert managers of 2011 realize that their company is heading for a meeting with the Grim Reaper if they continue to do so and are desperately hitting a digital transformation that is almost failing. I am.

The fact is that Hamels’ fundamental management changes are staring at us head-on. They are AirBnB, AMD, DoorDash, Etsy, John Deere, NVIDIA, Shopify, Spotify, Zoom, as well as the five largest companies with a market capitalization of about $ 10 trillion, which is almost half of US GDP.

Technology is not the only cause of these changes. It is a combination of exponential technology and a new management innovation model.

These various management models can quickly reach global reach within a few years. In the industrial era, such growth and scope usually took decades. Today, it is global and the world’s best companies in its business are mandated. In the new era, radically different business models will be possible and even needed. From markets to platforms to ecosystems. From ownership to access, from workers to co-creators of value, from sellers and buyers to providers and users.

The real and large scale of management changes is evident from the impact on our lives. For most people, they are magical. The digital economy has rapidly changed the way we work, communicate, go, shop, play and watch games, provide health care and education, raise children, and entertain. .. , How we read, how we listen to music, how we watch theaters and movies, how we worship. In short, our way of life. The transition was accelerated by the 2020-2021 pandemic.

Indeed, many large companies have not succeeded in the new era and are only mitigated by financial engineering gadgets such as stock repurchases, M & A, and favorable regulations, and suffer from the dire economic consequences of failure.

Curiously, economists and journalists are still pursuing modest changes in margins, such as Nucor, Vinci, Svenska Handelsbanken, Michelin, 3M, and IBM companies, but still mostly, with most still stuck. Looking for management innovation in the wrong place of last year’s icon in the mindset of the industrial era. As a result, performance is lower than the average S & P 500 company.

Despite the fact that such economists and journalists still account for almost half of the total economy and are growing much faster than these older companies, they are looking at the world through industrial eyeglasses and seeing the digital economy. I almost ignore it. Such companies are currently being treated as dollar boxes by the stock market to help fund companies that are on a true growth trajectory.

Indeed, if economists and journalists focus on these old industrial companies and partially change their margins, nothing happens because the new world does not fit the market-based equations and models of physical products. It looks like. Sadly, they too are destined to be as confused as the companies that are still alive in the industrial era they are studying.

Given the ongoing innovations, Gary Hamels’ predictions have been proven and his reputation remains secure. It’s just that the Financial Times are looking for it in the wrong place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevedenning/2021/11/29/why-management-innovation-is-hiding-in-plain-sight/

