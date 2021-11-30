Learn how to master Google My Business Profile videos





Watching and sharing videos may be the most popular entertainment in the world. In fact, it’s a daily event for countless people of all ages.

Viral videos can be shared through a variety of social media platforms, from TikTok and Reels to YouTube and Twitter, to earn millions of views.

But did you know that you can add videos to your Google Business Profile?

Companies of all sizes face incredible competition. Small businesses in particular are constantly required to find new and creative ways to get the attention of whimsical consumers.

Finding a cost-effective way to reach your audience and increase your interest in a product or service can be the difference between success and failure.

One of the best ways to achieve this is to grab the general thirst for short videos.

With Google, it’s never been easier for business owners to post video promotions on their business pages.

Here’s what you need to know to build your brand with videos in Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) and make your company stand out and prosper in the ocean of competitors.

5 Big Reasons to Use Videos in Your Google Business Profile

There are many reasons to use the video marketing feature.

1. Stand out from the crowd

When looking for a product or service online, it can be difficult to distinguish between brands.

Buyers often make choices based on factors such as user reviews and company websites.

Adding videos is a great way to show prospects how they are different from their competitors.

2. Notify prospects

The purpose of the marketing video does not have to be to sell the product. The video provides an opportunity to educate your audience and explain why you should choose your product over your competitors.

If your product or service isn’t fully understood, you can build trust and ultimately turn that relationship into sales by providing answers to frequently asked questions.

3. Demonstrate the function of the product or service

People should feel more comfortable after seeing a product or service in use.

The photos are great, but there are limits. The video provides the user with a more detailed introduction to the product and makes it easier to understand its size, range, and features.

4. Viral efficacy

We live in an era of information overload, and people don’t have the time or patience to do extensive research on products and services.

Images can be easily skipped. Video, on the other hand, has the ability to draw attention and retain the time required to deliver a message.

Viral videos can absolutely solidify your business with the public eye. GBP limits video to less than 30 seconds, so there’s a small window for creating powerful messages and funny videos that make people want to share it on social media.

The advantage for small businesses is that unlike commercial video, you can’t expect a large budget promotion. Most viral videos are recorded on mobile phones rather than professional kits. What matters is your creativity and content.

5. You can ring your own horn

Well-known business consultant Ken Blanchard once said, “If you don’t honk your horn, someone else will use it as a spitton.”

Using video is a great way to showcase your achievements, whether you’re introducing a product or highlighting awards or nominations received by your company. This is a great way to build trust in your brand.

Showing a unique way to use your product is probably another way to attract people who didn’t know they needed it.

By proposing a product “hack”, you can get a whole new audience to try your product. Video is very effective at doing this, given that consumers are becoming less and less alert.

How to add a video to your Google Business Profile

Adding video to a GBP profile is a simple process with little time or ability to run.

First, you need a Google Business profile. If you don’t have one, apply by searching now or set it up.

Here are the simple steps to upload a video to your profile as of November 2021.

1. Log in to your Google Business Profile account and use the menu on the left[写真]Go to the section.

Screenshot of Google Business Profile for November 2021

In the top menu,[ビデオ]Click and[ビデオの投稿]Choose.

Screenshot of Google Business Profile for November 2021

Drag and drop the video you want to upload or upload from your computer.

Screenshot of Google Business Profile for November 2021

Wait for the entire video to be uploaded, then confirm that the video upload is complete.

that’s it!

If you’re having trouble, make sure the video you’re uploading complies with current Google Video guidelines.

Google Business Profile Video Guidelines: Size, Duration, Resolution

Like most social media platforms, the Google Business Profile has some guidelines that you need to follow.

Inappropriate content, whether copyrighted material, hateful or prejudiced videos, nudity, or other content that may be considered offensive, is not permitted. I need recent real content. In other words, the video footage must be legal and show your business. And now, we stock videos and irrelevant information. The content should be up-to-date and not out of date. A clear image is required. Minimal filtering effects may be allowed, but any content that is misleading or obscured by the obscure image will not be accepted. The purpose is to show you your actual company or product, which should be presented in an undisturbed and easy way. Video footage content is required. In other words, the video should be a real picture of the product or business, not a clip such as a photo or drawing. It also keeps the text minimal and relevant and occupies less than a tenth of the frame. It supports transmissions up to 30 seconds long, with a quality of 720p and above and a size of 100 mega and below. This is great for teasers and short informative videos, but not for long ads. Approval may take up to 24 hours as the video will be reviewed to ensure that you meet the appropriate qualifications listed in the guidelines.Try these Google Business Profile videos

What you decide to include in your video depends on you and the type of product or service you offer.

If you’re in trouble, here are some common ways to use these profile videos.

Shows how the product works. We offer company tours. Shows how important business decisions are made. Announcing a new mascot. Interview employees or customers about what they like about their business or product. Ask the customer to look behind you. -Video of scenes such as the fun of team work. We will clarify how to manufacture the product. Create memorable clips that interest the service.

How to create a Google My Business video

Few things are needed to make a good video. In fact, Google has its own video maker to handle technically challenging situations.

Come up with a creative concept, find someone to feature in the video (if applicable), and record it.

Not limited to Google tools. You can create any type of video in MP4 format. This is as easy as transferring to your computer using your iPhone or other recording device.

You can use a variety of video editing software to add music, overlays, or motion effects to your visual scene.

Video editing can be difficult, but apps like iMovie and Movie Maker that you can easily download to your laptop or PC make it easier. There is also an editing tool within YouTube Studio.

If you’re having trouble coming up with the perfect concept, have a brainstorming session with your employees and executives, or invite your customers’ ideas and concepts.

Professional service providers can also help you come up with great ideas and provide consulting to bring your project from concept to reality.

Ideas for leveling up your Google Business Profile video

Here are some ideas to help you get started with the creative juice stream.

Create great jingles and music to match your video. Shows how you are tracking your safety and current trends in your business. Introduce your customer base to your business and products with preliminary videos to get you started. Answers to frequently asked questions. Design “How-to” video showing how to use the product in a fun way. Create a “challenge” video related to your product so everyone can participate. Provide customer feedback. Show that the team is working hard and introduce the members. Add humor to make a product. Memorable. Thanks for the video to our clients and organizations. Ready to get started?

Studies show that videos can make you more competitive and attract the attention of your brand.

If your team has creative people, give them a chance to make something memorable. It may spread like a wildfire throughout the Internet.

Take this opportunity to build a bond between your company and your customers by sharing with you why your products and services are special.

And keep in mind-as you gain experience, you will learn more and better ways to appeal to your audience. Continue adapting and evolving until each video is more successful than the last!

Featured image: Shutterstock / panuwat phimpha

