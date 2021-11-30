Beyond the Transition: Accenture and AWS Expand Partnerships to Support Continuous Cloud Innovation





The five-year extension also includes training to help clients understand and implement cloud capabilities more quickly.

Accenture is expanding its AWS partnership by adding new services to help our customers implement cloud solutions faster. The idea is to build industry-specific accelerators to speed up deployment and train employees to better understand cloud capabilities.

Accenture’s CloudFirst Business Unit, according to the company, was the largest driver of the company’s overall cloud business growth from $ 12 billion to $ 18 billion.

In a press release, Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS, said reusable accelerators were designed to make cloud transformations easier and more predictable.

“Through experience, we’ve learned that customer success often depends on two key factors: speed and the ability to adopt new ways of working,” he said.

Over the next five years, Accenture will develop a range of new accelerators to address the biggest challenges of cloud migration, with the goal of enabling AWS innovations to be adopted up to 50% faster. The Accenture AWS Business Group has 20,000 cloud specialists, and the group has worked with AWS to build 40 solutions for 16 industries.

Andy Tay, Global Leader of Accenture AWS Business Group, said the partnership will make cloud-first choices easier.

“What AWS has shaped is a vision for the next five years to help clients handle the size and complexity of cloud projects,” he said.

These “built-in cloud services” make it easy for enterprises to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to address industry-specific challenges such as force management for public safety organizations.

According to Tay, Accenture clients can use these accelerators to implement AWS cloud services 50% faster.

The new investment has three goals.

Building new industry-specific accelerators for cloud projects Expanding the business value of cloud projects beyond the initial transition Supporting human talent and changing the dimension of large-scale cloud deployments

According to a recent Accenture survey of 1,100 IT leaders working on cloud deployments, leaders transforming their employees and technology infrastructure have a higher ROI for cloud investment than leaders focused solely on technology. It reports that it is 60% higher.

As part of this investment, Accenture will continue to invest in data-driven solutions for human resources development and organizational transformation.

“We believe that having the right people is a key determinant of getting the best possible value from the cloud,” says Tay.

See: Cloud Data Storage Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

According to Tay, these tools support ongoing innovation and enable businesses to rethink the role of data.

This “intentional innovation” spans three areas:

Connect AWS features with partner services such as Salesforce to create new products and services Use cloud services to learn how to better use AWS and cloud-native services to increase efficiency and reduce costs Build predictive models and respond quickly to trends

Tay predicts that the pace of innovation will continue rapidly over the next five years, as long as companies can keep their workforce up to date.

“It’s really the client site that matters right now. Leveraging these resources requires continuous innovation, which depends on people,” he said.

The Accenture AWS Business Group was launched in 2015, and today’s news represents a five-year extension. Tay said the Accenture-AWS partnership was successful because it focused a common focus on customer needs and the ability to collaborate.

“We have refined the ability of athletes to run around the course together and the common bond for innovation to build trust,” he said. “There is also the unwavering desire of both teams to innovate and see opportunities, even if they disrupt existing businesses.”

