Explain why Ludwig left Twitch to join YouTube Gaming





Ludwig today announced that it will leave Twitch for exclusive streaming on YouTube.

Following the announcement, Ludwig shared some insights into how leaving Twitch was the right decision for his career. Ludwig said YouTube initially offered more money than Twitch, but tends to renew its contract with Twitch.

After a little more pondering, such as throwing coins, and making suspicious decisions, Ludwig was still leaning towards Twitch. As he explains, when he called the YouTube team and declined their offer, he noticed that they tended to fight for him and avoid his goals.

At that moment, I realized that I had been on Twitch for over three years, and even though people called me Twitch’s Golden Boy, I never felt like Twitch’s Golden Boy. I’ve never felt particularly loved by Twitch. I love Twitch, but it wasn’t a two-way road.

Streamer explained that while at Twitch, he never felt a desire, and even after the hugely successful Subason Stream, no one on Twitch reached out to congratulations.

During the negotiations, Ludwig approached Twitch to see if he could come to the table with a better offer. Instead, according to Ludwig, Twitch said he wishes good luck on YouTube.

One of the main deciding factors for migrating to YouTube is that the platform allows Ludwig to reduce streaming time per month. This will give him more time to work on the content, he said.

Ludwig said he would run a new extension on his YouTube channel to enable a seamless transition to the platform, giving viewers the name of Twitch and the emotes previously available on Twitch. You can check the full clip here.

