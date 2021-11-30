



Read on to find out everything you need to know about virtual reality, plus how the technology works.

How does virtual reality work?

Virtual reality has exploded onto the scene and is now one of the fastest growing and evolving sectors in the technology world. It’s not hard to see why either; It has many applications, from games to medicine.

You can think of this post as a gaming guide you need for virtual reality. If you do not understand what it is or want to know how to use it today and how it will be used in the future, then this post is for you.

What is virtual reality?

The first question you might have is, what is virtual reality? Simply put, virtual reality is a three-dimensional representation of a virtual world. If you go out and look around, you can see the sky, hear the birds, hear people talking, etc.

VR is designed to deliver the same experiences but in a man-made virtual world. You use a headset, which will be discussed next, to see and hear the virtual surroundings. This headset is designed to recreate this virtual world as close to real life as possible.

headphones

Headphones are currently the primary way to experience virtual reality. There are other virtual reality devices and flight simulators used by pilots and astronauts, but headphones can be used by regular people.

It consists of the main piece that fits your eyes and provides you with the visuals, and then the headphones that provide the sound.

field of view

The field of view of virtual reality headsets is one area where developers do a lot of work, as it is an area that can break the immersion experience if not done properly. Humans have a field of view of about 220 degrees, while headphones can provide a field of view of 180 degrees.

While the fields of view are different, having headphones with the same field of view as humans is not currently possible, but technology is evolving every day, an area where we are sure to see improvements soon.

The other aspect of the visuals that should be the best is the frame rate. Our eyes don’t have the same kind of “frame rate” as computers; What we are looking for does not become blurry as we move because it is “loaded”. Virtual reality developers know that this is another area that can break immersion.

However, there are some numbers that developers are working with. Our eyes operate at a frame rate of about 1,000 frames per second, but our brains can’t handle that. The developers have discovered that 60 frames per second is the place to keep the picture clear and realistic without making us feel overwhelmed and sick.

My voice

Although the audio is a little easier on the visual side, it is still a vital component of the immersion. Spatial audio, or 360-degree audio, is what adds to the full 360-degree experience. If you are standing outside, all the sounds you hear are not just coming from in front of you, from behind you, to the left or right.

The sounds can be above you, below you, in front of you but behind a wall, to your back left and 20 feet away, or above you and to the right. There are many permutations as to where the sound can come from. You need VR headsets to mimic this.

Audio improvements are being made all the time, but for now, we have excellent audio as part of a VR headset that makes you feel like you’re where the developers intended, even when you close your eyes and just listen.

Head position and tracking

Head tracking is essential to making sure that the image you see moves with where your head is. Many VR headsets are designed with either 6 or 3 degrees of freedom.

The 6-degree motion allows the headphones to track your location in the room and then adapt it to what you see. You can walk around, and thus move in the virtual world, as the headset also has sensors that prevent you from walking into a wall or something.

Tracking technology also extends to the user’s eyes. Many people who wear VR headsets can’t focus properly, which is when you start to feel dizzy. Eye tractors help you focus on where you’re looking and reduce the potential for confusion. If you look ahead, not everything your eyes see will be in focus; Developers are doing the same with headphones.

Controls and movement

Currently, you can navigate in VR either by walking or using the controls. Controls are necessary for carrying and using weapons, opening doors, etc., movements, and activities that cannot be done in the virtual world.

There are fixtures that allow you to move around in your place. Attached to support bars, you stand on a concave platform that acts like a treadmill, except that you can move in any direction. This allows you to walk and run in the real world but move freely in the virtual world.

Current and future uses

Virtual reality is being used for gaming and exploration right now, but its future uses are great. As mentioned, pilots currently use flight simulators, but imagine a doctor wearing a VR headset performing surgery on someone on the other side of the globe.

Robotic arms control the instruments, and the doctor controls the components through VR. While this sounds futuristic, the ability to work in virtual reality and get realistic results could transform many different industries, from medicine to mining.

The line between games and the real world will become more blurred as the virtual reality experience continues to become more realistic. Soon we’ll be able to explore the worlds we know and love, like Johto from Pokemon, or be dropped into the Warzone map.

Virtual reality is advancing so fast and it’s getting hard to keep up, but it’s a very exciting and versatile field that will change much more than just how we play.

