Innovation Hub at Kumho Tire’s US Technology Center





“We mix the batches here,” Bradnick said. “I have nothing to mix today. Moreover, when I’m mixing, I can’t hear each other’s voices.”

Like Covey, Bradnick’s mission is to ensure that the tires designed and developed by the team serve their intended purpose exactly. And, from the perspective of the Kumho team, its development is on track. Bradnick has over 45 years of experience in the rubber industry and started in a custom mixing space before joining Kumho in 2001. His sense of humor helps him overcome difficult challenges.

Bradnick is equipped with a variety of both conventional and state-of-the-art equipment, performing tests ranging from viscosity and tensile tests to compound analysis. His goal is to help build a more accurate vision of how tires work on the road by better identifying properties such as grip, braking and rolling resistance.

“At one end of the spectrum is something like a bouncy ball,” Bradnick said. “It has great rolling resistance, but braking would be terrible.”

It is difficult to guarantee that tires will function optimally, especially as the demand for electric vehicles will change the game and accurately redefine what tires can and should do.

EVs simply demand more from the tires. Grip requirements change as they have much higher torque. Also, given the weight of the EV, the tires need to be much stronger and able to withstand the load of a heavy battery pack.

Sprinkling expectations for more sustainable materials and final products, you face difficult challenges.

“What many people don’t understand is that they want tire grip and wear, and rolling resistance to be environmentally friendly and reduce energy consumption. They are the exact opposite,” said Daily. “We are literally trying to bend the rules of Mother Nature a bit.”

Joe Lanzalotta is a senior compound engineer who works closely with Mr. Daily, and the Duo designed tires with General Tire decades ago. And with over 40 years of experience, Lanza Rotta has seen the evolution of the industry. Today, he said, tire makers are once again looking for the next big breakthrough, the equivalent of 21st century silica.

“Silica was huge,” Lanzalotta said. “Silica really took the tire to the next level. Now it’s really the next challenge. Can you find something that will bring you the next leap?”

In the field of materials, many new and promising options are beginning to emerge, especially with renewable and sustainable resource options. However, the industry is still learning how these new materials will change the composition and performance of tires.

“With the tread patterns of 100 to 150 years, many of them are starting to look very similar,” said Lanzalotta. “What’s really changing is what’s in those tires.”

The right recipe But it’s not just the ones that burn into the tire compound. How to make the tire is also important. According to Daily, these subtle differences in formulation and manufacturing make tire manufacturers stand out.

“You use the same material, because everyone in the tire industry seems to be able to use it, right? So the question is, how do you combine them? Which method do you use?” Daily Said. “I do it the same as my grandmother’s chicken dumplings and my mother’s dumplings. I love my grandmother’s dumplings, but the way she does it in a particular way seems to be better than my mother’s dumplings. , Both are good.

“That is, the choice of method and material. When these are added together, how it is done and all the equipment used in the manufacturing process affects the performance of the tire.”

And this is where Bradnick comes in. He is responsible for helping to complete the best tire recipes. At times, he pointed out that it wasn’t as easy as it sounds, and repeated daily’s remarks that mixing and manufacturing complexity could change the product.

He pointed out the various rubber samples he had at hand to prove his claim. Each sample is a simple rectangular rubber mat marked to indicate the order of the tests and looks almost the same. But their feel, their characteristics, is completely different.

“These are all the same recipe, the same ingredients, and you can see if you can actually dial in the silica dispersion just by changing the mixing temperature and the order of the parameters (or),” Bradnick said. Says. “That is, it’s not just the ingredients. There are functional polymers, silanes, silica, and they all work together.”

Sometimes when it comes to material compounds, the best ideas and haunches work as planned, paving the way for better tires. Also, the ingredients may not blend as expected.

But according to Bradnick, it’s all part of the experience.

“We share the batches that come out (from the mixer) as powder,” Bradnick said with a smile. “There is Shop-Vac just for that.”

“I’ve experienced it several times,” he added with a laugh. “I gave him a batch once and said to him,” Hey, this will work! “Later, he came out to my desk and went” your broom to a man. ” .. “”

There is no bad day Tire compound is only part of the equation. The tread design is also important.

Finite element analysis helps improve many of these designs and saves a lot of time and money in terms of prototyping. But the only way to truly understand how a new tire manages the road is to take it to a paved road.

Before KATC does that, it relies on Tech Center’s resident tire carver, Don Heath. Heath uses a printed overlay of tread design as a guide and carefully cuts each tread by hand using specialized tools. This is a time consuming task and requires both accuracy and patience.

And Heath puts it into science. Before joining the Kumho team, he honed his craft as an employee of General Tire and has carved tread patterns on tires for over 40 years.

In such an experience, he said, you must be accurate in each cut.

“I have no bad days, only when the Browns lose, it’s a bad Monday,” Heath jokingly added.

“Yes, I don’t carve anything from October to January,” NVH Manager Ken Albers replied with a smile.

Joking aside, Heath’s work is incredibly accurate and incredibly valuable. In a few weeks he will be able to add a tread pattern to his set of test tires. This is a huge savings for companies that don’t have to create expensive molds for designs that may not work.

“These sets can be run in about 10 business days,” says Heath. “In a month, a month and a half, you can complete four sets instead of the cost of the mold, and if everything else fails, if these don’t work, you can start over. I can do it.”

For a perfect pitch tire to work properly, we need to meet all our senses. They must feel right, treat them right, and work best when they need it most and in any road conditions.

They also need to make just the right sound. As NVH Specialists with OEM experience, Albers is tasked with ensuring that they do so. With the rise of EVs, this is an increasingly important task.

“In an electric vehicle, noise is very important because there is no combustion engine that masks many other noises in the vehicle,” said Mr. Albers. “Therefore, it is very important to reduce the noise to a level that is not really noticeable.”

And it is the soundproof workspace of the facility in the Akron area that Albers works to find the perfect sound.

Often, this examines the records of tires rolling along different types of road surfaces, identifies the sound, and, for OE equipment, determines how to adjust the noise to better suit the driver and the particular vehicle. It means that.

Albers settles behind his laptop and brings the visuals of the audio recording to the screen with just a few mouse clicks. He presses play, unlocks the audio file, and the oversized cursor on the screen scrolls from left to right to show a unique jagged audio rendering. This is because low and stable ham fills the room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tirebusiness.com/manufacturers/kumho-tires-us-tech-center-hub-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos