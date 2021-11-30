Google did not respect the “don’t be evil” pledge when dismissing engineers-litigation





Former Google employees Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke have pledged that Google will “become evil” in a proceeding filed in a California court in Santa Clara County.

A group of former Google employees sued the Alphabet Inc unit on Monday, alleging that they violated their employment contract because they did not respect its well-known motto, Don’t Be Evil.

(Sign up for today’s Cache in our technology newsletter for insights into new themes where technology, business, and policies intersect. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Former Google employees Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke have pledged that Google will “become evil” in a proceeding filed in a California court in Santa Clara County.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

The company previously stated that its employees violated its data security policy.

Their dismissal also led to an ongoing National Labor Relations Commission trial on whether the company engaged in unfair practices to stave off the organization of growing workers. In recent years, rank-and-file engineers and others working in tech companies have sought more say in policies and projects. Management pushed back in an attempt to maintain control.

Also read: Top AI ethics researchers say Google fired her.The company denies it

Three former Google software engineers have expressed concern at the city hall and other forums within Google that they may sell cloud technology to US immigration authorities. US immigrant authorities then brought immigrant children to their families.

According to the lawsuit, workers are under Google’s policy of requiring them to “act with respect and respect each other” and to engage in “the highest possible standards of ethical business behavior.” Considered potential immigrant labor as “evil”. Workers who believe the company’s code of conduct may be below its promises should not be silent, the proceedings said.

Workers are seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Google has been promoting “Don’t Be Evil” as its core value for over 20 years, including when it was released in 2004.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/google-failed-to-honor-dont-be-evil-pledge-in-firing-engineers-lawsuit/article37763974.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos