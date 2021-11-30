UK Antitrust Watchdog Orders Facebook to Sell Giphy–TechCrunch





As Big Tech strongly opposes its ability to maintain market power through pure purchasing power, UK competitive Watchdog has ordered Facebook (now Meta) to cancel its acquisition of animated GIF platform Giphy. This supports the previous report of the Financial Times.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) said the Phase 2 study solidified previous competitive concerns about the impact of Meta owning and operating Giphy.

In a statement, Stuart McIntosh, chair of an independent research group leading the CMA probe, said: Without action, Facebook can further gain significant market power on social media by controlling access to competitors’ Giphy GIFs. “

“By asking Facebook to sell Giphy, we protect millions of social media users and drive digital advertising competition and innovation,” he added.

Watchdog’s intervention follows Facebook’s extensive investigation into the acquisition announced (and completed) in May 2020, followed by the CMA’s first investigation in the summer of 2020, which will begin scrutiny over the next few months.

It also ordered Facebook to stop further integration of Giphy in June 2020 while surveillance continued.

In the first month of another month, regulators fined Facebook about $ 70 million for deliberately withholding information related to continued monitoring of acquisitions and claimed the infringement as a “serious” breach. Did.

CMA’s preliminary report on the acquisition, August this year, Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy raises many competitive concerns, including negatively impacting competition between social media platforms, given the lack of options for providing animated GIFs. I concluded that it caused it.

Regulatory concerns are that Facebook could not only deny rivals access to Giphy content for users to re-share, but data mining giants could change access terms. bottom. For example, it provides more user data to access Giphy GIFs to rivals such as TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat.

CMA appears to have been concerned about the risk of competitive harm from other, more obvious risks, such as extracting data from other services and blocking access to rival platforms by Facebook. An alternative “remedy” for selling the unit as inadequate.

“After consulting with interested companies and organizations and evaluating Facebook’s proposed alternative solution (known as a remedy), CMA will only compete by selling the entire Giphy to authorized buyers. We have concluded that we can address our concerns. ”Write in a press release.

One of the best theories of harm is #data_extraction from other services. In the spirit of raising the cost of rivals. w # data as the input price. How to get there, yet time to move from the theory of garden diversity like 2012. https: //t.co/pEHOIBoxmF

–Cristina Caffarra (@ Caffar3Cristina) November 29, 2021

In the summer, Watchdog also said he was concerned about the impact on digital “display” advertising. Prior to the merger, Giphy offered paid advertising services in the United States (and was considering expanding to other countries, including the United Kingdom), which could compete with Facebook’s advertising services. Ambitions that ended with the acquisition of Facebook.

“CMA has discovered that Giphys advertising services may compete with Facebook’s own display advertising services. They also make greater innovations from other people in the market, including social media sites and advertisers. Facebook would have encouraged it to terminate Giphys’s advertising service at the time of the merger, removing a significant source of potential competition. Given that Facebook dominates nearly half of the UK’s 7 billion display advertising market. The CMA is particularly concerned about this, “regulators now write.

Meta / Facebook has been contacted to respond to CMA’s order to cancel the Giphy acquisition.

This summer, the company actively responded to the CMA’s preliminary findings, blamed the analysis and questioned the jurisdiction over the business of UK regulators.

But concerns about so-called “killer acquisitions”-purchasing the ability to bend their financial strength to protect market power by buying up-and-coming competition to mitigate the risks posed by startups and new services) — what It has been a major concern among industry watchers for years.

The criticism focuses on how competition regulators have not evolved the theory of harm to catch up with the dynamics of the digital market. For example, we are not considering how the data itself can be used as a tool against competition. The dominant platform can also easily leverage market power in one channel and quickly expand into new segments through tactics such as self-priority. “Free” services at the time of use can cause serious harm to consumers, including abuse of privacy.

In recent years, legislators and regulators have begun to address these concerns. For example, renewing rules such as Germany, which passed a renewal of the regime for digital platforms earlier this year. (The country currently has many open procedures against tech giants (including Facebook) to confirm its ability to impose preemptive measures.)

In the United States, the Biden administration’s promotion of Lina Khan to chair the FTC earlier this year marks an important moment of change in the US soil. This shows legislators’ support for a reformist approach to technology regulation.

This follows Khan’s groundbreaking paper (Amazon) investigating that the outdated way governments identify monopolies is not keeping up with the reality of modern business. What was initially dismissed as a “fashion-sensitive antitrust law” is now setting the agenda for establishment regulations. Although Khan is still facing great opposition at home from the tech lobby working through channels like the US Chamber of Commerce.

In the EU, the European Commission has also worked to address the delay between technology and antitrust law.

Since December, a proposed set of pre-rules has been submitted to apply to the intermediary platform giants (classified as “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act). I’m still not sure if DMA is really far enough to help the reboot competition.

The UK, now out of the block, is making its own updates to domestic competition law aimed at addressing the power of the platform. This is a new structure of custom rules for platforms that are considered “strategic market status”.

However, this is all too late and many things burned in by the technology integration cannot be undone. But it’s never too late to get Facebook-Giphy back.

An outdated approach to digital market regulation has exempted thousands of technology acquisitions over the past few decades, including Facebook’s purchase of Instagram, a photo-sharing site, WhatsApp, and VR headset maker Oculus. A social networking arena owned by Facebook / Meta that you want to keep owning for decades to come (more immersive / invasive form, also known as “Metaverse”).

Earlier this year, the commission was unable to prevent Google from acquiring the health wearable Fitbit. For example, despite a large-scale protest from civil society that warned ad tech giants to swallow such sensitive data.

Recently, CMA has also approved Facebook’s acquisition of CRM maker Kustomer. It also uses a fairly narrow assessment of potential competition risk, completely ignoring privacy advocates who have expressed concern about what the ad tech giant will do with Kustomer user data.

The CMA’s decision to order Facebook to cancel the Giphy acquisition is an important step forward, but it’s still not on the Big Tech path for just one decision.

In response to a question from TechCrunch, Professor Tommaso Valletti, a former Chief Competition Economist within the Commission who was working under the current EVP Margrethe Vestage, discussed the move and made the CMA move a “very symbolic decision.” I explained. But he warned not to read too much one “no”.

“I’ve been repeating the numbers 1000 and 0. The merger done by GAFAM and the merger blocked in the last 20 years. So the final 1 doesn’t change the big picture, The signal will change, “he said.

Earlier this year, the Commission could enter into a crack in national antitrust law, with the risk that member states would (cheaply) acquire innovative technologies or businesses by more established rivals. In case of killing up-and-coming competition, it was possible to refer to the litigation for merger review.

Valetti also noted that Vestagger had finally indicated his intention to discuss the acquisition of Big Tech with U.S. lawmakers, saying the EU was “behind this” and “another good sign.” called.

A major overhaul of how antitrust laws apply in the United States is clearly essential to curb what remains of (mostly) US tech giants, but elsewhere in individual regulation. Innovative action by authorities (such as CMA).

“As for the theory of” new “harm, I think CMA has good economists who are aware of what economics is saying and finding in the last decade. Data is part of the business model and must be part of it. Valetti added about the Facebook-Giphy decision. “It’s not just about privacy issues that someone else has dealt with.

“Good economics, openness, and a high-risk appetite for leadership mean that the CMA is trying to move the bar in a typical very conservative area with shy regulators. Let’s have hope! “

As mentioned above, the UK is working to reform competition law specifically for platform giants (so-called “strategic market status”). These giants will be regulated in the future under the prior request of custom rules. The inevitable legislation to empower a dedicated digital market unit established to focus on this area is still pending.

Still, CMA has been out of control during that time, with many open investigations and ongoing acquisition scrutiny on various aspects of Big Tech’s business.

The UK regulatory system is free to take its own path to Big Tech’s decisions, given that the country is no longer a member of the EU. UK regulators say they will continue to discuss common concerns with international response agencies.

Brock seeks to harmonize DMA with digital regulations under the Digital Services Act, but there are concerns that EU lawmakers’ attempts to reduce “fragmentation” could benefit tech giants. Pass more ambitious laws.

Therefore, UK regulators have addressed the lack of a block’s universal plan on the list of “what to do” and “what not to do” of platform giants by applying a more tightly coordinated regime to tech giants. It is possible that you will. Therefore, having creative thinking in CMA looks very important.

