Razer DeathAdder V2 Get $ 30 Off on Cyber ​​Monday





Playing games with the right quality mouse and building for the genres you use most often is one of the most important aspects of creating a fun experience. After spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on a PC, buying a mouse can seem like a costly and expensive task along with other peripherals. Fortunately, this is the time to save on the Razers DeathAdder V2, which is listed as the best buy at $ 30 off MSRP during Cyber ​​Monday.

Image: Razer

DeathAdder V2 is a fairly well-known name in the optical gaming mouse community and usually represents a solid middle-tier option to escape older mice with low DPI that may have entered the gaming space. The V2 features 20k DPI, two reprogrammable thumb buttons, and RGB lighting to help complete the aesthetics of the game rig.

Reprogrammable buttons help organize key bindings in MMO or SIM games that use more keys than can be managed with just the left hand. Razer’s 20k DPI sensor is also fully equipped to handle MMOs and shooters that require players to move fast, consistently and accurately. This is the quality of the middle class with entry-level pricing.

This Cyber ​​Monday transaction will run until 10 pm on November 29th.

