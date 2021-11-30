DFA program seeks entrepreneurs focused on ag-tech, dairy AgriNews





Kansas City, Kansas City. Applications for the 2022 DFA CoLAB Accelerator Program are currently being accepted. The program will start in April and will run until June 2022.

This program, now in its sixth year, aims to foster relationships with start-ups and promote innovative solutions in the areas of ag-tech and dairy products.

DFA’s mission is to provide value to family-owned farmers. The program is one way to help invest in new opportunities in the industry and drive innovation in the case of farms and dairy products, said DFA Innovation Director Doug Dresler. One of the most exciting things about our program is that we continue to work with many of our past participants. This is the ultimate goal of building a truly long-term relationship.

Main criteria of applicants

In the 2022 program, DFA CoLAB Accelerator will cover animal health, farm data management, herd health and management, supply chain optimization, agricultural labor and sustainability.

Some ag-tech categories of particular interest to DFA include antibiotic alternatives, renewable or alternative energy methods, farm labor solutions, food waste technology, automation and robotics, farm connectivity, and animal Includes identification and monitoring, animal transport technology, and more. ..

On the food side, farm-owned cooperatives focus on dairy products, including products with milk, cheese, butter, whey, or other dairy-based ingredients, or in the early stages of dairy-based. I’m looking for a food company.

Companies developing innovative processing or manufacturing technologies for dairy products, including sustainable packaging, will also be considered.

DFA’s CoLAB accelerators include:

A 90-day immersive program that includes both face-to-face and virtual training from April to June 2022.

Access to top DFA executives. Each startup has advanced level DFA contacts related to their business area.

Educational sessions on a variety of topics important to startup growth, including finance, business development, distribution and supply chains, product development, brand building, sales and marketing, packaging and pricing.

Additional workshops focused on areas such as leadership development, team building, and corporate culture creation.

The 2022 DFA CoLAB Accelerator will begin in early April 2022. For more information on the DFACoLAB Accelerator Program, please visit colab.dfamilk.com.

