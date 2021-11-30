According to Google, site speed isn’t the reason why sites make a big difference in search visibility.





Google once again said that if you see a big change in the visibility of Google search, it’s likely to have nothing to do with how fast or slow your site is. “I don’t think changing a website from really slow to really fast will significantly improve visibility,” John said in a hangout last Friday.

At the 9:17 mark on the video, John said, “The page experience update is generally a very subtle update. It’s not like creating, creating, or breaking a website. I answered.

John added, “If the traffic from your search drops significantly, I don’t think it’s purely because your website is slow.”

That person kept going about it being speed many times, but John doubled it down and John said, “It’s kind of there. It’s easy to sink a lot of time, so in advance. I would like to mention that I spend money to make a faster website, and sometimes there is a bigger problem with the website than speed. ” In short, explicitly spending a lot of money on speed changes to improve rankings may not be worth the money.

Later, SEO added that even Google’s rendering tools can time out when accessing a page. But John still said it shouldn’t have much of an impact on the rankings.John said, “If it’s too late to test [rendered in Googles testing tool] This seems to fix it from the user’s point of view, but from the point of view of most of these searches, I don’t think that moving a website from very slow to very fast will significantly improve visibility. Hmm. There seem to be some changes, but they are usually very subtle. “

It goes on and on, John continues to say that speed won’t have a big impact on your ranking.

This is an embedding. You can listen to it yourself.

This is natural, but I explained it earlier. Google has implied in the past that page experience updates are tiebreakers, but said it could be a bit more. Google’s Gary Illies said updating the page experience wasn’t dramatic and might be more of a tiebreaker’s signal than a really big one. Google’s John Mueller said it wasn’t a radical update like other Google updates, adding that it was slow to roll out and didn’t feel very good. Google’s Danny Sullivan said it wouldn’t make a big difference when deployed.

What he probably saw was the June and July core updates.

Here’s how Glenn Gabe summarized this part:

Details: If you drop in June / July (more than 50%), don’t forget that Google has launched two extensive core updates. There is no 50% drop from the Page Experience Update. 50% is too extreme for that update. Probably there are stronger issues and issues: https: //t.co/KLmCiinuZY pic.twitter.com/PklfPNWkQ0

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 26, 2021

Forum discussion on Twitter.

