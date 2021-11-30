The outlook for disruptive technology investment is very bright





This year has been a tough year for disruptive growth stocks, but the struggle for this beloved investment style could reveal a silver lining.

The spirit of the street may develop. This means that some visionary investors can buy innovative growth stocks and dips abundant in related exchange-traded funds, including ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE Arca: ARKK).

ARKK is 13.43% off to date. Obviously, it’s not an exciting performance, but the long-term outlook for disruptive growth stocks is so compelling that it can offer opportunities, especially for patient long-term investors.

According to our research, the new innovation platform could radically transform our lives and the global economy, increasing market value from about $ 14 trillion today to over $ 200 trillion in 2030. Yes, said Renato Leggi, portfolio manager at ARK Investment Management.

Leggi focuses on five areas of future innovation: artificial intelligence, DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, and blockchain technology. These areas have the potential to drive investment in disruptive technologies in the coming years. Actively managed, ARKK has these themes in one umbrella as ETFs feature exposure to fintech companies, energy storage companies, genomics revolutionary companies, artificial intelligence and robotic technology providers, and more. Pioneered the combination below.

It should be noted that while the coronavirus still remains, the pandemic has actually fueled an increase in the adoption of many disruptive technologies, while the runways of those technologies are convincing with or without a health crisis. Worth.

Accelerating the coronavirus crisis, these platforms have converged to solve many problems over the last 18 months. As a result, corporate value associated with the company doubled from about $ 7 trillion in 2019 to $ 14 trillion in 2020, Leggi adds.

From an investment perspective, what appeals to the themes of artificial intelligence, DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, and blockchain technology is that they are still in their infancy. Together, these platforms had a corporate value of $ 14 trillion last year, but ARK believes this number could rise to $ 210 trillion in 2030. That means ARKK can reward investors over the long term, even if that estimate is under trillions of dollars. semester.

In our view, the coronavirus crisis has changed many behaviors significantly and permanently, Leggi points out. We believe that these five innovation platforms will dramatically increase future investment opportunities. They replace old technology and enable humans to achieve unimaginable feats today.

Conclusion: ARKK is down, but not out. The 2021 decline in ETFs could be an interesting buying opportunity.

Visit disruptive technology channels for more news, information, and strategies.

The opinions and predictions given here are for Tom Rydon only and may not be realized in practice. The information on this site should not be used or interpreted as a sale offer, a purchase offer solicitation, or a product recommendation.

