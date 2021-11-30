Jack Dorsey takes Twitter CEO to a big challenge





Founder ends

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said yesterday he resigned 15 years after establishing a social media company. His successor is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s 37-year-old chief technology officer. The move takes place about a year and a half after activist hedge fund Elliott Management seeks the expulsion of Dorseys.

Dorsey emphasized that he was the only decision to leave and said he would like to focus on cryptocurrencies and philanthropy. Where does this leave Twitter? Twitter’s great cultural influence has often obscured its speckled financial performance.

The departure of Dorseys raises questions about founder-led companies. Entrepreneurs and investors value the founder CEO as the best person to run a world-leading business, and Twitter has always tested that theory. Under co-founders Ev Williams and Dorsey, the company faces criticisms of its financial performance and innovation. Ability to suppress erroneous information. (Dorcy was kicked out of Twitter in 2008 due to concerns about his management and returned in 2015.)

Dorsey himself criticizes the obsession with the founder-CEO. I believe it is severely restricted and a single point of failure, he said yesterday. I think it is important for the company to be able to become independent without being influenced or instructed by the founder. (Is he also referring to another social media founder facing a call to go?) Dorsey does everything from overhauling the Twitter infrastructure to remodeling the company for decentralization. I have relied on Agrawar. Twitter’s new chief wants to follow Apple’s Tim Cook example to show how to build the founder’s legacy. For example, Twitter’s Dick Costolo, which took over from Williams in 2010, is back with Dorseys after poor performance. ..

Twitter’s successor plan was updated last year with Elliott’s opinion. As a reconciliation with activist investors, Twitter has added Elliott Jesse Cohn and Silver Lakes Egon Durban to a five-member board board reviewing the company’s corporate governance and succession plans. The Commission completed a review last year, and DealBook has heard that it has identified Agrawal as a potential successor, although it is unclear if the formal plan has been implemented.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, says the big shoe needs to be filled. But investors seem uncertain whether Agrawar is the right choice to fill them. Twitter shares soared in the news of Dorsey’s departure, but closed about 2.7 percent after his replacement was nominated. Still, many analysts agreed that it was time for a change, given that Twitter needs to keep pace with its peers.

What’s happening here

Regulators order Amazon’s union vote to be redone. A local office of the National Labor Relations Commission said workers in the Alabama warehouse would have to vote again on whether to form a union after the organizers said the elections were not fair. The decisive winner, Amazon, was able to appeal to the top office of Washington’s board of directors.

FTC wants more information about a company’s supply chain. The agency investigated practices such as Amazon and Walmart to determine if the shortage led to anti-competitive behavior. Meanwhile, President Biden has told top retail leaders that he has promised to keep shelves in stock for the holidays, and that smaller stores have much more inventories than usual.

Inflation in the euro area hit a record high. Inflation reached 4.9% in November, higher than analysts expected, according to new data this morning. The news will pressure the European Central Bank to outline plans to combat sustained rising prices.

Elizabeth Holmes has accused her ex-boyfriend and business partner of abuse. On the fourth day of testimony, the founder of Theranos said the company’s president, Sunny Balwani, had sexually abused her and worked long enough to be punished. (Balwani’s lawyer denied the claim.)

Goldman Sachs adds new benefits for dealing with worker complaints. Wall Street giants offer paid vacations for miscarriage, larger matching contributions to retirement funds, and more. Goldman’s latest response to complaints from young employees about the difficult working conditions that lead to burnout.

Scramble containing omicron

The market rebounded yesterday in the hope that the latest coronavirus mutants of concern may not pose as great a risk as originally thought. But investors were once again surprised today as public health officials, pharmaceutical company executives and analysts warned that Omicron should not be amortized yet.

Has been updated

November 30, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 7:42 am

US futures and European and Asian markets are declining this morning as investors react to headings.

Governments are responding in different ways, with pointing, lack of coordination, sparse information, and fear again affecting policy, Times Jason Horowitz wrote. President Biden said the new variant was not the cause of the panic, but the cause of concern, and relied on a travel ban to buy time to devise a response. The CDC has encouraged all American adults to take booster shots. New York City has urged people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Since Eve seduced Adam with an apple, women have been blamed for the bad behavior of men.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, Bobby Sternheim, in the opening discussion of her trial on sexual trafficking and other accusations related to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was filling the empty chair left by Epstein’s death in 2019, a lawyer told the jury, describing her as a scapegoat of his actions.

Defendants and Epstein made young girls believe their dreams would come true. They made them feel special, but it was a cover.

Federal prosecutor Lara Pomeranz argued to the jury that Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, care for, and abuse young girls for over a decade. In a closed room, Mr. Pomeranz said the defendant and Epstein had committed a heinous crime.

Financial crisis cases finally get court dates

More than a decade later, financial firms are still fighting over who should cover the billions of losses from the 2008 financial crisis. Last week, a judge presided over a long-term dispute between insurance company Ambac and former mortgage broker Countrywide, which was acquired by Bank of America in 2008, finally set the court date for the trial: September 2022. ..

Ambacv. Countrywide is one of the last important court battles still remaining from the collapse of a home. According to a late 2013 investigation, 927 proceedings related to the financial crisis were filed. In 2018, KBW analysts calculated that banks paid about $ 250 billion in crisis-related fines and settlements. About three dozen of them were between the lender and the insurance company. Earlier this year, Credit Suisse agreed to pay MBIA $ 600 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the insurance company in 2009.

Ambac is seeking $ 2 billion in losses. The proceedings relate to thousands of negative depreciation or payment options filed by Countrywide, mortgages, and those guaranteed by Ambac, dating back to 2004. By 2010, Ambac had paid about $ 120 million a month for mortgage-related claims made by borrowers. I haven’t paid anymore. A year later, Ambac sued Countrywide for misrepresenting the loan that the lender was safer than it really is. Bank of America argued in its 2015 response that the Ambak case was a hindsight effort to shift responsibility for its recklessness.

The Ambak case was prolonged as insurance companies claimed that Countrywide had committed fraud and contract breaches. After that, the allegations of fraud were dismissed. And the first ruling that Ambach missed the window to sue was overturned. The last delay was last year when banks and insurers sparred about whether they needed to try the case directly. The judge paved the way for the 2022 Court Day, standing by Ambak and saying yes.

Due to the long timeline of financial crisis cases, some lawyers are concerned that pandemic-related insurance cases may be filed in the 2030s. Hundreds of proceedings have been filed by companies that insurers have denied allegations of business interruption related to the coronavirus. But David Zaring, a professor of law and ethics at Wharton School, said these fears seemed to be undermined, at least for now. Earlier this year, the judge dismissed one of the most prominent proceedings, a $ 700 million proceeding from Ralph Lauren against an insurance company. The case is being resolved, Mr. Zaring said.

Speed ​​reading

Deals

Edgewell, Schick’s parent, plans to buy women’s razor maker Billie a few months after federal antitrust regulators have blocked Procter & Gamble from buying small brands. (WSJ)

Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has asked mining giant Glencore to spin off coal assets to raise stock prices. (FT)

Brazil’s FinTech Nubank reportedly has the potential to lower its IPO rating. (Bloomberg)

Fenway Sports, the owner of the Boston Red Sox and other teams, has agreed to buy the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins. (CNBC)

policy

UK antitrust regulators have officially ordered Facebook’s parent company Meta to sell the online image platform Giphy, and the country’s privacy watchdog has fined facial recognition company Clearview AI for violating data protection laws. .. (CNBC, NYT)

Concerns about corruption in Congolese state mining companies could delay the global promotion of electric vehicles. (NYT)

Disney + was recently premiered in Hong Kong, subtracting an episode of The Simpsons that satirized China’s efforts to suppress public memory of the Tiananmen Square incident. (NYT)

Here’s how the new infrastructure law imposes taxes on crypto investors. (CNBC)

Best of the rest

Most of the data from shipping vessels in China’s waters has disappeared, creating new headaches for the global supply chain. (CNN Business)

The new document shows that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is using his contacts to monitor media investigations into his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (NYT)

New research has found that cinemas must urgently rethink their business in order to survive the pandemic. (NYT)

In his first detailed interview since the car accident in February, Tiger Woods talked about his potential return to golf and other plans. (Golf Digest)

AMC and Sony have offered 86,000 non-fungible tokens to those who booked advance tickets for Spider-Man: Noway Home, and Budweiser has announced a line of retro-themed NFTs. (CNBC, Insider)

Water like your feedback! Email your thoughts and suggestions to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/30/business/dealbook/jack-dorsey-twitter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos