MIUI Tips and Tips: 9 Ways to Get the Most out of your Xiaomi Smartphone





MIUI is one of the popular custom Android skins and not suitable for everyone, but its feature-packed attitude usually has some perks that we all want from an Android phone. .. Many MIUI features are also aimed at improving performance and saving battery life when most needed.

Here are some of the detailed settings you need to know about MIUI. This helps maximize cell phone performance and battery life when you want to push your phone to the limit. Please note that these settings apply to all Indian variant phones of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco.

Always displayed

Always-on display is a useful feature found on supported AMOLED screen bearing phones. However, this feature is known to have a significant impact on battery life, regardless of the phone you are using or the battery capacity.

Here is the “Always On Display” setting. (Express photo)

Therefore, you can leave it on when you are near the charging source or when you give the phone a top-off. However, if your phone doesn’t last as long as you want, one of the first settings you’ll need to turn off is Always-On Display. This will leave the pixels on the screen off when you lock the device, saving a lot of juice.

Memory expansion

Memory expansion or virtual RAM is a common feature on new Xiaomi / Redmi / Poco phones.This setting is for supported phones[設定]/ /[追加設定]/ /[メモリ拡張]Hiding under.

Here is the “Expand Memory” setting. (Express photo)

Turning this off enables 3 GB of virtual RAM, which will improve performance a bit if you have a lot of apps open at the same time and you have enough free storage.

Refresh rate

A feature common to most Android smartphones today is the ability to change the refresh rate. For phones that offer 90Hz, 120Hz, or higher refresh rates, the user[設定]of[表示]You can go to the section and adjust the refresh rate manually.

You can tone it down if you need better battery life and fully increase it if you need a smooth experience and battery life isn’t an issue.

Game turbo (for gamers)

Game Turbo is an entire section dedicated to gamers to improve performance and the overall gaming experience. Here are settings such as performance modes and memory exceptions that can help you direct your phone’s resources to specific areas when you want to maximize game performance.

You can find the “Game Turbo” setting here. (Express photo)

Conversely, you can turn off some of these features when you want to play games to save battery life and receive important notifications. The setting is[設定]/ /[追加設定]/ /[ゲームターボ]It is in.

Tactile feedback and additional sounds

I personally love to have tactile feedback and additional sounds turned on on every phone. The vibration feedback and simple tones you hear when you lock the screen or dial a number complete the experience.

However, these features may not be very important (or even completely irrelevant) to some people. These users are advised to turn off both tactile feedback and additional sounds. This also saves battery life. Both options[設定]/ /[音とバイブレーション]It is in.

Turn off mobile data

It’s a convenient setting to leave on if the battery life is short and you may not reach the charger quickly, but you can’t afford to disconnect completely. You can save a lot of battery by turning off mobile data automatically when it is off. I’m on the move.

The setting is[バッテリーとパフォーマンス]You can see it by navigating to the section and clicking the gear icon in the upper right corner.

Here you can find the “Do not wake screen for notifications” setting. (Show photo) Clear cache when device is locked

Similar to the above settings, clearing the cache when the phone is locked is a good way to keep the low-end phone running fast without the cache in memory.

However, if you want to keep the same 2-4 apps open again, do not check this option. The settings may actually slow down as the mobile phone repeatedly reads the temporary cached data.

Do not wake the screen for notification when the battery saver is on

This setting isn’t suitable for everyone, but it’s necessary if you’re caught in a pinch without a charger and want to keep your phone on for long periods of time while connecting to data. is.

Here you can find the “Do not wake screen for notifications” setting. (Express photo) Battery drain notification

Don’t you hate it when the app shortens the life of your phone for unnecessary background tasks? MIUI’s battery drain notification is a close friend to avoid this situation.

If left on, the phone will alert you when the app is draining more battery than necessary.

