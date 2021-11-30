Here’s how to send a message to someone on WhatsApp without saving it as a contact





WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the world and is used by millions of people. With this app you can connect with people all over the world. With over 400 million users in India, it continues to be the service of choice for messaging.

However, in some situations, users just want to chat with someone without saving their contacts. However, this can be difficult to do. Not everyone needs to be on the contact list. Sometimes it may be a delivery person who wants a place to your address, and WhatsApp is the easiest way to do this. However, in such situations, you may not be keen on storing each person’s number.

Thankfully, users can chat without saving their numbers by taking advantage of WhatsApp’s click-to-chat feature via an internet browser. The Click to Chat feature utilizes the wa.me shortcut link to initiate a conversation with an active WhatsApp account.

How to start a WhatsApp chat without saving the number

1. Open the selected browser

2. Go to the address https://wa.me/phonenumber.

Note: Add the registered WhatsApp mobile number to chat to in the phone number field of this format https://wa.me/919734652818. For India you also need to add the 91 country code.

3. When you visit the page, WhatsApp will take you to a website with a green message button.

4. Click the button to start chatting with the number you entered.

Users can use these steps to send a message to a registered WhatsApp number on both Android and iOS devices without having to save their contacts to the list.

There are various apps designed to provide the same functionality. WhatsDirect is one such app that you can use to achieve the same thing. The app allows users to enter a chat message along with the phone number to start the conversation. The user then taps Send and is redirected to the main app.

