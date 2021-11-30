Two triple vaccinated Israeli doctors have a new variant





A spokesman for the Sheva Medical Center near Tel Aviv confirmed that a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, was detected by two Israeli doctors who returned from a meeting in London last week.

According to the hospital, the two doctors have been vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine three times and have shown mild Covid-19 symptoms so far.

It said the doctor who returned from the UK was probably infected with his colleague.

Two more have been confirmed to have new variants in Israel, health officials have confirmed. One of them is a tourist from Malawi who has been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Israel closed borders with foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday to contain counterterrorism telephone tracking technology to track the contact of a small number of potentially infected people Reintroduced.

Israel wants to know better within these 14 days how effective the Covid-19 vaccine is against Omicron.

About 57% of the country’s 9.4 million population is fully vaccinated.

China says Omicron “leads to the challenge” of the Winter Olympics

China warns that a variant of Omicron Covid-19 poses a challenge to hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year.

China has significantly crushed the coronavirus in its borders with a travel ban and a sudden blockade, but authorities are on the alert due to repeated domestic outbreaks associated with Delta variants. ..

“I think it will definitely lead to issues related to prevention and management,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Beijing is grateful for South Africa’s efforts to provide “timely information” on this variant. I added.

“But China has a lot of experience in dealing with Covid-19,” Zhao added. “I am confident that the Winter Olympics will be successful.”

China is determined to succeed in a smooth Olympic Games unharmed by Covid-19, which will be the decisive promotional victory for Beijing’s Zero Tolerance Covid strategy.

Thousands of athletes, media and participants arriving from abroad need to enter a strict “closed loop” bubble.

Organizers last month acknowledged that viruses are the “biggest challenge” in hosting games.

However, health officials said there was a way to deal with the new variant.

“China is already well-prepared for the Omicron variant,” said Xu Wenbo, director of the Virus Control Institute at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is a lot of technical research, including preliminary technical research on inactivated vaccines, protein-based vaccines, and vector-based vaccines,” he said in another Tuesday briefing.

As of yesterday, more than 1.1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to health officials.

Japan confirms the first case of Omicron variant

Japan has confirmed the first case of an omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kyodo News reported today without identifying a government source.

Japan has closed its borders with foreigners for at least a month today, among the world’s toughest measures to prevent Omicron from entering the country.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said yesterday that travelers from Namibia tested positive for the coronavirus at the airport and need further testing to see if it came from a new variant.

Cases of Omicron mutants found in the territory of the reunion of France

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was tested positive on the island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, France, said official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingi.

Dr. Mavingui said the person was a 53-year-old man who traveled to Mozambique and stopped in South Africa.

Patients who returned to La Reunion about two weeks ago are now in quarantine, Dr. Mavingui told local French media.

Ministry of Health data yesterday showed that France recorded the largest surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations since spring.

The number of patients in the Covid-19 intensive care unit increased by 117 to 1,749. This is the largest increase since March-April, when the number of ICUs has increased by more than 100 per day in a few days.

India promises more Covid-19 shots to Africa attacked by Omicron after China’s move

New Delhi said India is “quickly” ready to send more Covid-19 vaccines to Africa to fight the Omicron variant after China has promised a billion doses to the continent.

India and China have close ties with many African countries, but Beijing is investing more in the region and yesterday promised to invest another $ 10 billion.

India said it has supplied more than 25 million domestic shots to 41 African countries, primarily through the global vaccine distribution network COVAX.

The government has cleared all orders from COVAX for the supply of AstraZeneca vaccine to countries such as Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Resoto, other than delivering homemade Kovacin shots to Botswana, the foreign minister said. Stated.

The story of the latest coronavirus

No mention is made of the number of recently approved doses.

“New requirements predicted bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered promptly,” he promised to supply medical devices such as life-saving medicines, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and ventilators as needed. increase.

India has resumed overseas shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time since April, when it banned exports to inoculate its citizens due to a surge in infection last month.

Since then, domestic vaccine production has more than tripled and is inoculated about 300 million times a month.

The country gives at least one dose to 83% of 944 million adults and two doses to 47%.

Singapore boosts testing and postpones further resumption of Omicron

Authorities said Singapore will postpone more resumption measures while assessing Omicron variants and increase inspections of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local infections.

Health Minister On Ye Kung said the immigration policy without quarantine for arriving vaccinated to Asian financial and travel hubs has been better than ever while the current social distance measures are in place. He said it would not be expanded to many countries.

“This is wise for now when we are facing great uncertainty,” he told the media briefing, adding that the variant has not yet been detected locally.

Omicron cases found in Singapore will be placed in government medical facilities rather than the home quarantine previously used for mild Covid-19 cases.

Perth questioning the ash finale over the Covid rules

Perth’s hopes of hosting a fifth ash test were seriously suspicious today after the Western Australian Prime Minister said players and broadcasters had to be isolated for 14 days before entering the state. rice field.

Cricket officials are convinced that a potentially critical clash between Australia and the United Kingdom will proceed in the city after suggesting that some of its strict Covid restrictions will be relaxed or tax exemptions will be granted. was doing.

However, the emergence of new Omicron coronavirus variants poses complex problems, and Prime Minister Mark Magawan has shown that the state’s hard-line quarantine rules remain.

Both Canberra and Hobart are interested in hosting a match if Perth fails, but a second test in Sydney or Melbourne is an option.

“What about Ash and Cricket Australia is that we have very strict rules,” McGowan told reporters.

“I told them that a 14-day quarantine was required and that it needed to be applied to all broadcast staff and all cricket staff.”

The perspective test will begin on January 14, five days after the fourth test in Sydney. In other words, a two-week quarantine period is not possible.

Optus Stadium will host the fifth ash test

McGowan emphasized that the player’s family would not be allowed under any circumstances.

“They don’t just bring their wives and girlfriends. They have the same rules we have in the AFL (Australian rules). It’s up to them whether they want to follow those rules. “

Australian media said the Melbourne Cricket Ground was the front runner to replace Perth and was probably under the lights as a day and night match against the pink ball.

Ash will start in Brisbane next week and move to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney prior to Perth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2021/1130/1263919-coronavirus-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos