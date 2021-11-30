Update California’s commitment to the innovation economy





In summary

California needs to maintain a competitive advantage. This will minimize the number of companies expanding their R & D operations elsewhere.

Matt Houghton

Matt Horton is the director of the Milken Institutes Center for Regional Economics and the California Center.

Special to Aaron Melaas, Cal Matters

Aaron Melaas is the Deputy Director of the Milken Institute’s Regional Economic Center.

Just as California is thinking of ways to create more and better paid jobs, our advantage in the high-tech industry provides a unique set of tools to provide residents with financial opportunities. But especially as the tech industry is attracted to incentives elsewhere, the Golden State risks wasting its benefits without a new approach to developing and sustaining innovative talent.

The foundation of knowledge-based economic development in California has long been supported by its research and development achievements. First established in 1987, for qualified research activities, a 15% tax credit on total costs and basic research, including wages paid to employees engaged in or supervising R & D. We offer a 24% tax credit.

Although it is difficult to quantify the specific impact of credits on investment, various studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of similar research credits, and local companies cite the impact on their plans.

Check out the latest California policy and political news

In 2015, the Milken Institute analyzed the effectiveness of R & D credits in a report on California’s innovation-based economy. Our report suggested benefits related to credit expansion that help offset particularly high local operating costs. However, many of these costs continue to rise, so state leaders prioritize short-term concerns at the expense of maintaining the state’s long-term comparative innovation advantage. ..

When the state faced a $ 54 billion deficit in the early stages of the pandemic, leaders set a three-year cap on business tax incentives, including R & D credits. Despite protecting the state’s fiscal outlook by increasing revenues from general revenue sources, this move has increased corporate cost uncertainty in an era when economic volatility was already high.

For 30 years, this incentive has helped companies mitigate the risks inherent in investing in product and process improvements, but policy changes have shown a diminished commitment to innovation-driven growth. ..

There were already signs that California’s dominance in high-tech employment was beginning to decline. In industries where research and development are the foundation of a company’s ability to compete for market share, such as information science and computer science, architecture and engineering; life sciences and physical sciences; state residences employed in 2015, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The percentage of those in the arts, entertainment and media was 26% higher than in the whole country (8.7% to 6.9% respectively). By May 2020, California’s edge was 20% above the national average (8.9% to 7.4%). And since last year, several prominent tech companies have announced their departure from the state.

California is currently at a turning point and is expected to have a $ 31 billion surplus, but there is no clear commitment to recover R & D credits. Analysis of Milken Institute’s New Report: Maintaining California’s Innovation Economy by Investing in R & D Supports the Growth of High-Wage Employment in California and Provides the Investment Needed to Acquire a Wider Innovation Hub It shows the continued value of R & D in terms of points.

It also aims to facilitate conversations about allowing innovation-minded companies to choose to pursue growth opportunities in the Golden State by comparing state R & D credits with similar incentives in other states. increase.

Our new report provides three key suggestions for state leaders to consider.

Reintroduce the allowance for net operating loss. Relatively new companies, including pre-profit start-ups and companies that are not yet profitable, do not generate enough revenue in their credits to provide a clear incentive to invest in R & D. We provide refundable and tradable R & D credits for small businesses. SMEs can create an disproportionate share of new jobs and become a major source of innovation and entrepreneurship. It provides additional incentives for investing in basic research. Providing incentives to the private sector to invest in basic research, including academic research sponsors that may take a long time to come to fruition commercially, reduces marginal research costs and provides graduates with a way to work. Helps to do.

As companies and companies turn to the reality of fast-growing remote work and employee retirement, California is a competitive innovation while minimizing the number of companies expanding R & D operations elsewhere. You can’t rest if you want to stay ahead.

Through bold action, state leaders can also send a clear signal of their commitment to supporting the state’s most innovative enterprises. Not only does this regain competitiveness by providing incentives for R & D in the state, but these investments support more comprehensive economic opportunities around the state, from employment to patent and license revenue. You can also create new assets.

________

Matt Horton also writes about California’s need to redistribute innovation and the steps California can take for a fair recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/11/renew-californias-commitment-to-its-innovation-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos