Solvus Globals Center for Scaled Innovation in Manufacturing opens in Leominster





Leominster — Last month, in collaboration with the Central Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Northern Massachusetts, a ribbon-cut ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Solbus Globals’ new Manufacturing Scale Innovation Center on 272 Nashua Street, locally and. State officials also participated. As a stakeholder.

Dr. Aaron Birt, CEO and co-founder of Solvus Global, greets attendees of the Ribbon Cut Ceremony in October to celebrate the opening of Solvus Globals’ new Manufacturing Scale Innovation Center in Leominster. (COURTESY NICOLE BOYSON / SOLVUS GLOBAL)

Solvus Global is a material and manufacturing technology solution provider founded in 2017, specializing in laminated molding, machine learning and sustainable material processing. It is currently headquartered in Worcester and operates in three locations: a research and manufacturing facility in both Leominster and Worcester, and a joint center in Webster.

Aaron Birt, co-founder and CEO of Solvus Global, said cSIM’s goal is to extend innovative manufacturing solutions from Worcester’s R & D facility to create a place that can be demonstrated in a complete production environment. I did.

He said this is a showcase of how government, industry and academia can work together to solve the major supply chain challenges facing the country today.

Birt said two major products will come out of the cSIM facility.

One is a special powder material useful for the cold spray industry, a growing community specializing in both 3D printing and repairing worn or damaged legacy parts. The second is called the manufacture of large format additive components. This is a part that is at least 1 foot x 1 foot x 1 foot, usually made of a special material such as Inconel or titanium. We manufacture, process, and finish these parts for our customers across the defense and industrial sectors.

Christine Nolan, director of Westboro-based MassTech Collaborative’s Advanced Manufacturing Center, said cSIM is important to the larger community as it benefits people other than Leominster.

Christine Nolan, Director of MassTech’s Advanced Manufacturing Center, will speak at the Ribbon Cut Ceremony last month at Solvus Globals’ Scaled Innovation Center in New Manufacturing in Leominster. (COURTESY NICOLE BOYSON / SOLVUS GLOBAL)

Companies like Sorbas say that today’s manufacturing jobs are not repetitive or dirty jobs of the past, but high-tech careers that require teamwork, an interest in cutting-edge digital tools, and critical thinking. Shows to students. In the north-central Massachusetts, there are many innovative tech makers like Sorbas where Massachusetts students can find rewarding career opportunities once they graduate.

MassTech Collaborative manages the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) Grant Program in collaboration with the Federal Office for Housing Economic Development. During the ribbon cut, Nolan announced a new $ 1.6 million M212 grant to Solvus Global and its partner, the Worcester Polytechnic Institute. It supports investment in infrastructure and establishes the first fully automated robot Arc-DED (direct energy deposition) production line, and an apprenticeship program led by Solvus and its partners WPI and the national manufacturing organization ARM Robotics.

As part of the award, Sorbas has established apprenticeship programs with local technical schools such as Worcester Technical High School and Mount Wattusett Community College, promoted by WPI to highlight the key skills required by advanced manufacturing workers. Establish a program curriculum.

According to Nolan, federal support for the program is a training program that not only invests in infrastructure, but also leverages educational institutions with strong manufacturing ties such as WPI, Mount Wattucet Community College and Worcester Tech. We are also investing.

Dr. Aaron Birt, CEO and co-founder of Solvus Global, greets attendees of the Ribbon Cut Ceremony in October to celebrate the opening of Solvus Globals’ new Manufacturing Scale Innovation Center in Leominster. (COURTESY NICOLE BOYSON / SOLVUS GLOBAL)

She said Solvus Globals cSIM and the apprenticeship program are in good agreement with the historic manufacturing roots of the region.

Massachusetts and the North Central region, in particular, have a long history of manufacturing leadership, she said. It is now playing a leading role in the advanced manufacturing industry, where manufacturing meets high-tech innovation. Through the M2I2 Grant Program, we have made significant investments in tools, training programs, and partnerships. This makes Made in Mass. Manufacturing departments can maintain this leadership role for decades to come.

As CEO of Solvus Global, Birt, much of his work, sets our visions for the future and brings together the high-level people and resources needed to realize those visions through projects such as cSIM. Said to support.

Our goal is to fully produce with these innovative manufacturing solutions by the end of 2022 while serving as a regional resource to help employees improve their skills for the next manufacturing era. That’s what we and many of our partners are passionate about, and we’re looking for ways to work together to create an environment that supports both people and the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sentinelandenterprise.com/2021/11/30/solvus-globals-center-for-scaled-innovation-in-manufacturing-opens-in-leominster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos