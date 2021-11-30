A former Google employee filed a lawsuit alleging that the company violated its “don’t be evil” obligation





Three former Google engineers are suing their former employers for being unfairly dismissed after calling for “evil.”

In a proceeding filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court on Monday, software engineers Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke only obeyed the contractual obligation to ask Google to explain the “do no evil” mantra. Claims. Imposed by the company itself.

“Google has terminated the hiring of each plaintiff because it complied with the directive” Don’t be evil “and called for Google’s activities, which each believed to have betrayed the directive,” he read the proceedings. “Plaintiffs have fulfilled their contractual obligations to Google by advising how Google is” doing evil. ” “

In particular, the call was related to Google’s claim to do business with the Border Guard and Immigration Bureau under the Trump administration in 2019. Ethical concerns about organizations such as the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Immigration Customs Enforcement Authority (ICE) were important issues. At that time, the US government ultimately detained more than 69,000 children throughout the year.

According to the proceedings, Rivers, Waldman and Duke have each signed an employment contract that includes Google’s Code of Conduct. This code was partially read as follows:

“”[‘Don’t be evil’ is about] We will act with respect and respect each other in accordance with the law. Google’s Code of Conduct is one way to practice “don’t be evil.” It is built on the recognition that everything you do in connection with your work at Google is measured against the highest possible standards of ethical business behavior. The entire company may not have reached our commitment. Don’t shut up. “

For many, certain actions of institutions such as CBP and ICE very clearly constitute “evil.” As a result, Waldman and Duke launched an internal petition in August 2019, demanding that Google not work with these organizations in line with its promise not to be “evil.” Later, Rivers discovered that Google offered CBP a free trial of the cloud platform. This information has been added to the petition.

Plaintiffs allege that all information contained in the petition was already freely accessible to all Google employees and repeatedly instructed their colleagues not to share it outside the company. The proceedings also allege that internal investigations could not find them negligent and they were not reprimanded in any way.

Nonetheless, all three engineers were dismissed in November 2019, and an internal note from Google’s securities research team stated that they were dismissed for “a clear and repetitive breach of data security policy.” rice field. This allegedly included a “systematic search” for information “out of scope of their work.”

Mashable is asking Google for comment.

A few days before the shooting, about 200 Google employees gathered outside the San Francisco office to assist Rivers and another suspended staff, accusing the tech giant of retaliation. Rivers was on leave after Google interviewed her about accessing documents about the company’s relationship with CBP.

Google’s infamous “Don’t Be Evil” motto was quietly removed from the company’s Code of Conduct in mid-2018. In some respects this makes sense. We have learned everything from the last five years, that is, what constitutes “evil” can be very subjective. The proceedings also show that the ambitious phrase caused some headaches to the tech giant.

But on the other hand, it’s cool.

