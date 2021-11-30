Twitter leadership sway comes at a crucial moment





Twitter has a new CEO.

When co-founder Jack Dorsey returned to Twitter as CEO in 2015, he revealed that social media companies need to constantly reform themselves.

“The world needs Twitter to not only stay relevant, but to prosper and redefine what was before it,” Dorsey said in a conference call that year.

Parag Agrawal became CEO of Twitter with the resignation of Jack Dorsey.

On Monday, Dorsey handed over the business to Twitter’s chief technology officer, Paragg Agrawal, architect of the company’s efforts to create decentralized and open standards in the social media industry. A 10-year Twitter veteran with a PhD. He has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. New CEOs need to balance the projects of establishing a company for the future with the day-to-day challenges of a social media platform monitored by investors and legislators. And activists.

The transition to Agrawal’s leadership has come at a critical time for Twitter as it seeks to meet its ambitious revenue and user growth goals to satisfy investors. Some investors also run Square, a digital payments company co-founded by Dorsey, complaining that Dorsey isn’t completely focused on these targets.

Twitter’s goals include doubling annual revenue to at least $ 7.5 billion and adding more than 100 million monetizable daily active users by 2023.

Twitter is trying new features more than ever to attract and retain new users, surpassing advertising and making money. The company has launched a new subscription service called Twitter Blue in the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada that allows users to undo tweets and read ad-free articles. We also research chips, newsletters and live audio and incorporate cryptocurrencies into our services.

“Twitter is shaking its business model,” eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Emberg said in a statement. “The advertising industry faces real challenges with new targeting and privacy initiatives. Twitter is experimenting with new revenue streams to strengthen its advertising business and meet its aggressive revenue targets set in February last year. The next CEO will have to face the following challenges: Achieve those goals. “

Business challenges on Twitter include issues that you can’t control. Changes introduced by Apple to improve the privacy of iOS mobile operating systems have made it harder for advertisers to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. This is impacting the bottom line of social media companies such as Twitter. The company doesn’t elaborate on how much Apple’s changes have had a negative impact on the business, but admits that it had a “modest” impact on third-quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, Twitter continues to face fierce competition from technology companies such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat, which have recently rebranded as Meta.

“The world is now watching more of us than it used to be,” Agrawal said in a note to Twitter employees in a tweet on Monday.

Strengthening scrutiny

Outside of business, Twitter and other social networks have dealt with criticism from lawmakers and advocates.

In March, Dorsey, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, attended a bitter parliamentary hearing on misinformation, tech addiction, and the impact of tech companies on children’s screen time. bottom. Members of the House repeatedly interfered with executives who avoided providing “yes” or “no” answers to their questions.

Dorsey said the company followed Twitter’s decision to block Donald Trump on his last day as president, fearing that his remarks after the January 6th Capitol Hill riot would incite violence. Pushed back the accusations of censoring conservative speeches. Executives also argued how Twitter decided to block the October 2020 article on the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. Dorsey admitted that Twitter’s handling of the article was a “complete mistake.”

Social media company scrutiny surged again this fall after Facebook product manager Frances Haugen became a whistleblower and leaked a pile of internal documents to Congress and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The deletion of the document prompted new attention to the social impact of social media and a parliamentary inquiry.

Parliamentarians held a series of child safety hearings, including Facebook, Snapchat, Google-owned YouTube, and TikTok. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will testify in Congress for the first time in the week of December 6th.

Agrawal, who worked for AT & T Labs, Microsoft, and Yahoo before joining Twitter, must be worried that he would have to represent the company if asked to testify. It pulls him away from Project Bluesky. This is Twitter’s attempt to combat hate speech and misinformation about new distributed technologies.

In a statement, Forrester’s vice president and research director Mike Plucks said, “Parag’s focus is on product and platform design as social media is increasingly monitored due to mental health and misinformation issues. It will be torn towards policy making. “

