Georgia Institute of Technology selects David Bridges to lead the Enterprise Innovation Institute





Georgia Institute of Technology has appointed David Bridges as Vice President of the Enterprise Innovation Institute on December 1st.

David Bridges Photo Provider: Jennifer Stalcup Photography

The Enterprise Innovation Institute is the largest and most comprehensive university-based economic development organization in the United States. The 14 oldest programs, launched in 1959, offer a combination of technological commercialization of research innovation at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Entrepreneurship and start-up development. And business, industry, and community growth. The organization has 134 employees and serves primarily Georgia, offering programs to support efforts in the Southeast, across the country, and in more than 71 countries.

Chaouki T, Executive Vice President of Research, Georgia Institute of Technology. Abdallah is pleased to have David as Vice President and looks forward to continuing the strategic leadership he has provided over the last 11 months. His experience as an economic development expert and founder of startups laid the foundation for value-enhancing partnerships with the Enterprise Innovation Institute’s campus community, Georgia, and the rest of the world.

First coming to Georgia Institute of Technology in 1994, Bridges has played a variety of leading roles in economic development.

Bridges is truly honored to be able to support a highly talented team of practitioners. We are grateful for the opportunity to lead the best social and economic capacity building in each country as a university-based organization. Impact on underserved communities and rural Georgia as a whole. We look forward to further strengthening our mission and momentum to further enhance the culture of inclusion, curiosity, innovation and collaboration that has been the hallmark of organizational growth and evolution for over 50 years.

Prior to becoming Vice President, he was the director of the Institute for Economic Development, a three-program unit. As a director, he secured several major grants from the Department of Economic Development (EDA), including five i6 Challenge Funding Awards. These grants support efforts to build the region’s ability to transform innovation into work through proof-of-concept and commercialization support for innovators and entrepreneurs.

Bridges co-authored a 2010 proposal leading to a grant to establish the Global Center for Medical Innovation, an affiliate of Georgia Institute of Technology, which directs the development, testing, training, and commercialization of medical products. He also led efforts to secure grants in 2015 and launched I-Corps Puerto Rico, a program that recently completed its 11th cohort.

Bridges has secured a total of nearly $ 45 million in funding for grant proposals, including more than $ 8 million in contracts outside the United States.

Bridge’s other leadership roles at the Enterprise Innovation Institute include being the director of the EDA University Center and Technology Partnership / Innovation Partner initiatives. He also served as director of NASA’s Southeastern Regional Technology Transfer Center, overseeing technology transfer projects in nine state regions of the Space Agency’s Kennedy Space Center, NASA Marshall Space Center, and Stennis Space Center.

Recently, Bridges has launched a virtual training curriculum in China for technology transfer professionals who are expanding to create similar training in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Led the effort to build.

