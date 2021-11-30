As Ludwig moves to YouTube games, the battle between YouTube and Twitch will intensify.





The panel will discuss YouTube’s venture to game streaming called “YouTube Gaming” on the second day … [+] The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, was held at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on June 17, 2015. YouTube has announced that it will create an online arena dedicated to video gameplay, jump into the hot “e-sports” trends and challenge Amazon. -Owned Twitch. YouTube Gaming will debut in the UK and US in the coming months. AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credits should be read as MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

With Ludwig Ahgren announcing exclusive streaming on YouTube Gaming starting November 30, there’s a continuum of Twitch streamers switching platforms.

Ludwig is one of the most popular creators on the Twitch platform, with 3.1 million followers. Earlier this year, he launched a 31-day stream to promote subscriptions, beating the highest-ever subscription record previously set by Richard Ninja Blevins. At his peak, Ludwig had 283,066 active subscribers on Twitch.

But Ludwig is not a stranger to YouTube. He’s livestreaming on Twitch, but he’s been making regular videos on YouTube for years, with 2.09 million subscribers. Ludwig’s subscribers can now receive his regular video and live stream in one feed.

Twitch has long been the dominant kingdom of livestreaming stars. But now, YouTube is implementing the right combination of creator-friendly tools and a promise of viewer integration to steal Twitch’s livestreaming market share.

According to Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet’s insights, YouTube Gaming has been working to steal some of Twitch’s most popular livestream stars, but Amazon’s livestreaming platform is all that was watched in the third quarter of 2021. It occupies 70.5% of the livestream time of. ..

The photo taken at the Tokyo Game Show on September 21, 2018 has the VOD logo and … [+] Streaming video game company Twitch. (Photo by Martin Bureau / AFP) (Photo credits must be read by Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the metric, Facebook Gaming was the only platform that increased viewing time in the third quarter, accounting for 15.7% of total viewing time. YouTube Gaming accounts for 13.8% of total viewing time.

In an interview with The Washington Post in September, YouTube’s global game director Ryan Wyatt doesn’t see YouTube as a direct rival to Twitch, but does more than livestream to popular content creators. Claimed to be giving an opportunity. video.

However, for the more attention-grabbing live streamers, jumping a ship from Twitch means a lot of money. The multi-year exclusive deal signed in August with Ben “DrLupo” Lupo was reportedly worth millions. YouTube was able to poach Twitch’s Lupo, Tim TimTheTatMan Betar, Jack CouRage Dunlop, Rachell Valkyrae Hofstetter and more.

In response to the competition, Twitch has signed exclusive deals with some streamers such as Jaryd Summit 1G Lazar and Brett Dakotaz Hoffman. However, according to a September Washington Post report, Twitch offered Lupo a lowball offer when compared to previous deals offered by Streamer. Since the launch of the now obsolete Microsoft-owned livestreaming platform Mixer, Twitch has taken steps to thwart exiled content creators.

It may not be the last deal YouTube Gaming makes with a creator. In a tweet about his contract with Ludwig, Wyatt wrote: Our focus is on building world-class VOD, shortform and live platforms. And repeat. It’s not over yet! Welcome to the family, Ludwig!

