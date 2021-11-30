Mustafa presents at Arab-American Frontier Symposium





Mohammed Mustafa, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, presented his research program at the 8th Arab-American Frontier Symposium. The symposium attendees were designed to bring together scientists, engineers and medical professionals from 22 countries in the United States and the Arab League, and shared their research in five sessions. e-Health; Water, Food, Environment; Cybersecurity; Emerging Technologies and Society.

“This experience was truly amazing,” said Mustafa. “It was interesting to hear from other researchers in areas that are using the same tools that we use, but have nothing to do with it. For example, in one medical lecture, we talked about prediabetes. We talked about machine learning and the use of data-driven models to develop tools for detection. Beyond engineering, they use the same tools as we do, but in different ways. “

Civil engineering specialist Mustafa has announced his Future-GRID TecH research program for future generations of Resilient Infrastructure Design. Future-GRIDTecH is built on three pillars of research and innovation.

First pillar: Construction material technology

“The first pillar accounts for 70% of our research,” says Moustafa. “We are developing new material and infrastructure designs for the future, from nanoscale to complete columns and beams.”

Specifically, Moustafa’s lab focuses on advanced concrete and rebar materials, understands their behavior during earthquakes, and deploys this technology in new ways to design safer and more sustainable structures. Is developing. Moustafa’s team will use the shaking table and related infrastructure of the world-renowned seismic engineering laboratory to improve a new formulation of materials specifically designed to withstand the forces applied during an earthquake.

Second Pillar: Testing and Monitoring Technology

Moustafa’s team is pushing research methods in two new directions, in addition to the traditional shaking table tests that are the basis of seismic engineering.

“In the second pillar, we are working on a proof-of-concept test. We will use everything from a hybrid simulation where part of the model exists in the physics world and part of the model is digitally simulated. Below, we are also working on flying over a shake table test using a drone to provide another angle to understand what is happening during the experiment. Ultimately, we want to park the drone on a bridge, etc. so that it can be deployed within 30 seconds of seismic activity. They capture real-time video of the behavior of the structure during an earthquake and ours. You can inform us of your emergency response strategy. “

These two innovations increase research agility. Hybrid simulations allow researchers to test new materials more efficiently and cost-effectively, and drone-enhanced observations provide researchers and responders with as much more data.

Third Pillar: Computational and Data Analysis Technology

Moustafa’s team recognizes the growing capabilities of computer science and machine learning to accelerate information processing in seismic engineering and embraces the potential of this new field.

“We are expanding the ways we can use machine learning as a tool,” says Moustafa. “When we do structural analysis, we want to benefit from the revolution in computation and data science. By combining hybrid simulation (pillar 2) and machine learning (pillar 3). , You can do what used to take days in hours. “

Application to nuclear power

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Faculty of Engineering Seismic Engineering Research Program explains that there is a long tradition of excellence in bridge refining and building construction techniques and materials. With the research his team is doing, we believe that Moustafa has the opportunity to pursue new applications.

“Most nuclear power plants are aging,” Mustafa said. “We are trying to leverage what we have done for power plant buildings and bridges. For example, we believe that the concept of accelerated bridge construction can be applied to nuclear power plants.”

Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) is the process of building different parts of a bridge offsite, transporting it onsite, and quickly assembling it. This process is different from the traditional way parts are manufactured in the field. Since the bridge is built primarily of concrete, parts of the bridge need to be hardened after it is built the traditional way, lengthening the construction process and obstructing the natural flow of traffic in the affected areas. Moustafa believes that in applying this principle to nuclear power plants, it will help his team proceed with the development of the “Small Module Reactor” (SMR).

“Nuclear physicists develop the technologies needed for nuclear energy, but all technologies must be housed in structures,” Mustafa said. “That’s where we can help.”

“Ready-to-use ideas”

Moustafa was excited about how the organizers incorporated interdisciplinary collaboration into the structure of the symposium, in addition to the opportunity to share the Future-GRID TecH research program.

“Usually meetings are very specific. Sometimes it’s not just for civil engineers, but especially for structural engineers,” says Mustafa. “The coolest thing about this symposium is that it includes engineering, science and medicine. All presenters must attend every session. This is with people from other disciplines about your research. It provides a valuable opportunity to speak and encourages creative ideas and collaboration. “

To further facilitate collaboration, participants are encouraged to apply for post-symposium grants to fund other participants’ visits to the research facility. For Mustafa, this opportunity may lead him to visit Qatar.

“Material scientists working at Texas A & M in Qatar are using reinforcement technology in biomedical applications,” says Moustafa. “We would like to visit and discuss ways in which our research may overlap and lead to future collaboration.”

