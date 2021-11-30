Three Strategies for Recruiting the Best Tech People After a Pandemic





Labor shortages in the Americas continue to affect all sectors of the US economy, and the technology industry is no exception. In fact, companies have been suffering from a shortage of STEM talent for quite some time, and a recent survey of 1,200 technicians and IT workers in the United States found that 72% will quit their jobs by the end of next year. understood.

This massive outflow means that companies need to start leveling up their recruitment initiatives as soon as possible, but this process doesn’t look the same as it did before the pandemic. Not only did remote work still be needed in some cases, but technical talent was dispersed across the country, making companies unable to rely on siled talent pools in San Francisco, New York, and Austin.

In addition, according to a new survey by alliantgroup, 31% of C Suite executives say that not hiring the right people is one of the biggest mistakes they made when implementing a digital transformation project. .. As these projects become even more essential to managing hybrid workflows and expanding technology adoption, companies can no longer afford to postpone talent searches.

So how can companies hire and retain the best technicians in the face of a national labor shortage?

Three Strategies for Successful Post-Pandemic Technology Recruitment Early investment in the talent pipeline after middle school. Expand beyond “superstar” tech cities such as New York, San Francisco and Austin. Prioritize innovation and attract employees who want to work on reductions. Edge project.Invest early in the talent pipeline

The mistake most tech companies make is to start hiring at the college or post-university level. At this point, the next talent pipeline was already solidified to some extent, for example, only 18% of the bachelor’s degrees awarded in 2016 belonged to the STEM field.

Instead, businesses need to invest in a local STEM education program to increase their interest in technology from primary school and confirm that interest until they graduate from high school. This strategy requires a significant amount of time and resources to be allocated, but ultimately rewards a larger pool of talent, passionate graduates, and loyal employees.

In fact, 24% of C Suite executives are already planning to invest in a community or STEM education program to meet their technical talent pipeline. This means providing scholarships to students majoring in the STEM field, funding after-school programs like Girls Who Code, and donating robotics materials to local junior high schools. To do. Not all of these service practices have an immediate impact on engineers, but they are essential to bridge the talent gap in the country and inspire the next generation of engineers, IT specialists and data scientists.

Read more about how to fill the talent pipeline at BuiltIn.com How technology draws more women into software engineering

Expand beyond superstar cities

The pandemic spurred large-scale migration of workers, with most offices closing doors and adopting a remote working model. As a result, cities that were once home to all up-and-coming tech professionals have become less focused and STEM employees have been dispersed across the country.

C-Sweet executives have already responded to this major relocation, with 30% saying they plan to hire outside of typical high-tech regions to support digital transformation initiatives. But the expansion doesn’t stop there. Twenty-five percent of industry leaders have set up physical offices in these traditionally non-tech locations to access key talent and demonstrate long-term investments in new communities.

By planting roots in areas other than traditional high-tech, businesses can play an important role in launching new superstar cities. Tampa, for example, has already emerged as a technology hub and is now home to more than 50 software and IT technology companies.

Read more about emerging technology hubs on the built-in expert contributor network I found your startup where people really want to live

Prioritize cutting-edge innovation

One of the most direct ways tech companies can attract and retain STEM professionals today is to double their innovation efforts. By launching digital transformation initiatives, adopting new technologies, and investing in R & D, companies can establish themselves as a playground for professionals who are anxious to work on cutting-edge projects.

Raising funding for new innovations may seem difficult, especially as companies continue to overcome ongoing pandemics, but in reality, federal resources available to companies participating in these activities. There are many.

For example, R & D tax credits are a powerful incentive to reward businesses for innovative practices and R & D efforts. Organizations in all sectors can qualify for designing or developing products, processes, technologies, formulas, inventions, or software, or simply implementing, advancing, or improving existing products or processes. .. Virtually all tech companies are already engaged in qualified activities and are entitled to the beneficial benefits of funding more projects.

In addition, companies that not only hired new personnel but also maintained their current workforce during the pandemic are now eligible for employee retention tax credits. This incentive allows organizations to claim more rewards and reinvest them in digital initiatives. Both of these credits are significantly undervalued and it is wise for tech companies to use them as a powerful tool for future innovation and recruitment.

Read more about technology company tax incentives on the built-in expert contributor network Small business tax incentives: three programs that every startup should know

Let’s start today

Especially with the American workforce coming from remote areas, there is no more time to begin laying the groundwork for future recruitment initiatives. Technology companies not only create an atmosphere of innovation and progress for today’s top talent across the country, but also inspire the next generation of students to pursue STEM education through targeted outreach and community services. can also do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://builtin.com/tech-recruiter-resources/3-post-pandemic-recruiting-strategies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos