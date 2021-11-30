Four Principles for Digital Transformation





Obviously, digital transformation is no longer an option, it’s an integral part. In fact, according to a recent Accenture study, in the three years prior to 2018, the industry leaders in adopting enterprise technology grew twice as fast as the lagging companies. Today they are growing five times faster. Risk is no longer just left behind, it is completely eliminated.

No doubt, digital transformation isn’t just about technology. Success isn’t just about sourcing competent vendors and training users. These initiatives can no longer be left to technology leaders and IT staff alone, but they need to involve different stakeholders in the ecosystem.

I was desperately in need of a focus shift. Implementing technology is not enough. Basic goals such as cost optimization and process improvement are no longer the ultimate goal. Leaders need to inspire and empower the entire organization to boldly rethink the work environment, customer needs, product offerings, and even corporate objectives.

Our work to help some of the world’s top performance organizations overcome the challenges of digital transformation focuses on four key principles.

Digital transformation is not the same as innovation.

The pace of digital innovation over the last few decades has been unwavering. E-commerce, social media, the mobile web, and even video streaming didn’t really start to impact your business until about 10 years ago. Today, these are important elements of the competitive environment for almost every company.

So it’s not surprising that advanced technologies available today, such as robotic process automation, machine learning, and cloud computing, make it easy for leaders to get lost in all the incredible possibilities. But digital transformation is not innovation. It’s about achieving better business outcomes.

Therefore, we advise our clients to start by asking business-related questions. Or how can you leverage artificial intelligence to improve your employees’ experience and retain talent? Once you have identified your business goals, you can return to your technology decisions.

For example, one of Andreas clients in the online apparel industry sought to improve cost efficiency by reducing inventory. For its simple purpose, it is a system that leverages data analysis to reduce the costs associated with maintaining excess inventory in warehouses and to form the basis for much larger transformations that improve customer satisfaction and profitability. I decided to invest.

You need to get enthusiasts involved.

Resistance is the first thing that every transformation must face. The current situation is that there is always inertia on that side and it never gracefully produces that power. However, there is no monolithic organization. There are always pockets of enthusiasm that can be identified and utilized. You always want to start in an area with a majority of enthusiasts.

For example, when Experian’s CIO tried to move from traditional technology to a cloud-based architecture to provide customers with real-time access to data, he knew that some parts of the company didn’t want it. I did. However, he started with a product manager who was already excited about the cloud, so he was able to avoid early resistance.

Japanese banks had similar problems with blockchain-related technology. Senior leaders were keen on that possibility. Still, they knew that many middle managers would see it as a distraction from a more proven business unit. So instead of focusing on existing customers, we’ve shifted to a new segment of tech-savvy young entrepreneurs.

Start by changing the keystone.

All transformations are driven by a sense of vision and destiny. While change leaders can try to clarify their vision, it is often difficult to internalize enough potential for people to overcome their innate bias towards loss avoidance. Many people need to see the idea achieve some success before they agree.

Therefore, we prefer to start with keystone changes that can pave the way for greater transformation. Todd advises Amarillo University in Texas, which began with a simple desire to understand why students drop out so often. Dr. Russell Lowry Hart, President, decided to invest in data analysis to better understand the main factors of turnover and get to the root of the problem. The findings indicate many causes from the ongoing economic challenges. To housing and food insecurity. For anxiety, depression, stress; access to transportation, or need to be the primary caregiver. Simply run out of money.

The investment has led to a whole new vision of how schools understand, serve and defend their students. As a result, the equity gaps for BIPOC students have narrowed significantly, and while the equity gaps for Latin students have been completely closed, the completion rate has skyrocketed. When a system that loves student success is built, Lowery-Hart told me that the whole model will change, not only in economics, but also in the concept of the basic mission.

In much the same way, Experian started by implementing an internal API rather than moving to the cloud all at once. Once the transformation team could demonstrate the business value of improving access to data within the organization, it was much easier to build a case for fully deploying cloud technology.

Take advantage of digital transformation to rethink your enterprise.

Technology is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. It should serve the enterprise and not the other way around. The true value of digital transformation cannot be achieved with any particular initiative. The ultimate goal needs to be a total business transformation that transforms the way organizations create, deliver and capture value in the market.

Andreas apparel clients have found that improving their data systems can completely change the way they think about how to design their product lines. They can actively design clothes according to the insights they have seen developing with their customers on their platform, rather than trying to adapt in response to fashion trends in the market. I did. This new business model has become a significant competitive advantage, allowing the company to take a leading position in the category, driving double-digit revenue growth.

Experians’ cloud transformation has created Ascend, a platform that enables customers to make credit decisions based on near real-time data. It is currently one of the most profitable products in the enterprise. For every $ 1 that Amarilo University invested in services and resources such as food, transportation, and childcare, a $ 16 tuition was maintained at a completion rate that more than tripled. Its first success has led to funding a groundbreaking new program focused on democratizing skill-based education in poorly serviced communities. Each of these transformations was made possible by digital technology, but at the heart of it was humans.

In the final analysis, the most powerful use of digital tools asks radically different questions, rather than reducing costs, increasing efficiency, or even moving faster and more agile. That is. By exploring these new possibilities, you can solve complex problems and have a more meaningful impact on your customers, employees, and the communities that serve you.

