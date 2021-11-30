Google warns users to improve their passwords now





GOOGLE users will need to reconfirm their passwords in the face of phishing scams, data retrieval, and other attempts to steal personal information through Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Chrome activities.

Because Google accounts act as a centralized hub for many users, they can be a treasure trove of valuable data for hackers, especially when it comes to Gmail accounts associated with other websites.

Google users will need to change their passwords to avoid these seven ways hackers can target their accounts

Users can misuse their Google account in various ways to obtain personal information

“It’s dangerous to use the same password on multiple sites,” Google advises on its security page.

“If a password for one site is hacked, it can be used to break into accounts on multiple sites,” explains the tech company.

The following means of stealing information pose a particularly serious threat, and it is important for Google users to update their passwords on a regular basis.

Public WiFi

Exactly the same factors that make public WiFi very easy to access make it the most risky on the phone and other devices.

There are so many ways hackers use WiFi that it is important for consumers to be aware of multiple security flaws in order to keep their personal information secure.

One scheme works by creating a replica of a popular website and displaying that page when someone tries to log on to a legitimate site over public WiFi.

Unencrypted networks also open the door to a technique called “packet sniffing” that allows hackers to retrieve information for later analysis.

This allows hackers to steal passwords over a basic WiFi connection.

Phishing attempt

Phishing emails look legitimate, so untrained eyes don’t hesitate to click links, open documents, or reply to information.

But last year, Google researchers discovered more than 2 million phishing websites, up 25% compared to 2019.

Phishing is a type of social engineering in which an attacker sends fraudulent emails designed to trick victims into exposing sensitive information.

Emails usually appear to come from a company or individual that the victim trusts, but they actually infect the device with malware.

Users should not click on emails that they are not sure about. You also need to check the URL of your site to make sure it matches a legitimate web page.

Americans have been warned that email should not request personal information.

Two-element verification hack

Two-factor authentication is the cornerstone of Google’s security, but scammers have developed ways to use this feature for offensive purposes.

In order to take advantage of vulnerable accounts, fraudulent automatic calls require you to “protect your account” using a code or one-time password sent to your email or mobile device.

After entering the code that appears, the fraudulent call indicates that your account is “protected” or “hacking attempts are blocked.”

The call says something about “income refund” and provides a fake reference number.

Fraudsters are alleged to use such automatic bot calls to entice them to give up genuine multi-factor authentication codes for all types of online accounts.

Data dump

Hackers buy “data dumps” and share them on forums, jeopardizing the credentials of users stolen from websites such as Netflix, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google.

Scammers often use leaked credentials to cash out people using phishing emails and other forms of cyberattacks.

In many cases, these large data breaches will not be discovered until a few months after the fact, so updating your password can reduce the risk of damage.

Keylogger

This hacking method is a classic way to steal data and is one of the reasons why you need to update your password on a regular basis.

Keyloggers simply record keystrokes and send data to scammers, even if they are far away.

Keyloggers are often installed directly on the device by hackers, but can also be embedded in charging cables and other device accessories.

Password hacking

As reported by Make Use Of, there are two main methods of password hacking, which are different, but both pose a terrible threat to Google users.

The old-fashioned method is a simple password guess. Hackers use their family and knowledge of interest to figure out their passwords.

For example, if the password is the pet’s name, anyone who sees sharing a photo of a furry friend on Facebook or Instagram could use that data point for a hacking attempt. ..

Automatic password crackers use computer programs to quickly infer millions of variations.

When updating your Google password, use numbers and symbols to strengthen your password and don’t tie the code to easily identifiable words such as names, cities, and your favorite sports teams.

Secondary account hack

Google users tend to forget that they have a “secondary account” linked to Gmail. This provides a great way for hackers to break in.

If you use Hotmail, Yahoo, or any other account as a recovery email, hackers may use it as a “backdoor” to Gmail.

Even if you don’t use your account often, update the passwords for these email addresses as well.

