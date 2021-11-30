Knauer wins Berlin Brandenburg Innovation Award





KNAUERWissenschaftliche Gerte GmbH, the producer of high-tech lab systems, received the prestigious Innovation Award in the Berlin Brandenburg region for its new production system for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

Presenter Stephen Hoffman, Winners: Alexandra Knauer and Lilit Avaygan of KNAUER, and Secretary of State Christian Rickerts.

The system developed and manufactured in Berlin will play an important role in the production of mRNA vaccines used in the fight against coronavirus. Designed by KNAUER in collaboration with a well-known pharmaceutical company, this system was the first to accelerate the production of the large mRNA lipid nanoparticles needed to meet the needs of vaccine production on a global scale.

The award ceremony was held this year as a hybrid event at the celebration of the Potsdam Dorint Hotel. The ceremony was held directly with people with less capacity, and many adjusted to watch live streams from home.

Secretary of State for Economics, Business and Energy in Berlin, Christian Rickerts, Minister of Economy, Labor and Energy in Brandenburg, Jrg Steinbach, Managing Director of the Association of Business Associations in Berlin and Brandenburg e. V. Sven Weickert praised the quality of the 168 applications of the Innovation Awards and congratulated the winners.

They emphasized the positive contribution of the award to both the winners and the region as a whole. Successful innovations like these produce even higher quality work.

When Stephan Hoffmann of the Berlin Investment Bank presented the award, it was clear that KNAUER owner and CEO Alexandra Knauer and business development manager Lilit Avagyan were delighted.

“The fact that we received the Berlin Brandenburg Innovation Award for our lipid nanoparticle manufacturing system makes us very proud of the entire KNAUER team. What could have been achieved with the approved corona vaccine during the development phase? Time was running out. Wasn’t it the system we needed to generate the millions of doses of LNP? ”The CEO was enthusiastic about the diligence and impressive commitment of the company’s employees. Alexandra Nower said.

At the request of the boss, all members of the KNAUER team will receive a portion of the prize of € 10,000. The € 3,000 will also be used for the “Menschenhelfen” campaign to fund a project for people in need in Berlin.

“We are pleased that our innovations have helped us fight the pandemic. With the support of our facility, future nucleotide-based vaccines can be reliably produced as nanoparticles, making them also new viral variants. There is a possibility of confrontation, “said Lilit Avagan after receiving the award.

The decisive factor in the jury’s decision was not only that KNAUER’s innovation clearly advanced the large-scale production of mRNA-based corona vaccines. The possibility of mRNA encapsulation into lipid nanoparticles was also emphasized. mRNA-based therapies are expected to have many future uses, perhaps in the fight against cancer.

In addition to KNAUER, other clearly talented applicants were finalists. Innovations will make, for example, systems for early detection of forest fires, energy storage systems for renewable energy, devices for laser-based particle measurement, and diagnostics more agile and cost-effective. It even extended to new MRI technology designed for. Several IT projects were also running.

About the Innovation Awards: At the Innovation Awards, the economic administration of the two states of Berlin and Brandenburg celebrates innovative and outstanding entrepreneurship each year. With the involvement of businesses and other institutions as private partners, this award is, and still is, an economic award for the economy. Since it was first awarded in 1984 (in collaboration with Brandenburg since 1992), it has received more than 165 winners and more than 4,300 applications. For more information, please visit www.innovationspreis.de.

About KNAUER: KNAUER has been developing and manufacturing laboratory equipment for almost 60 years and today focuses on systems and components for liquid chromatography and high pressure administration applications. Engineering services that meet the needs of our customers are an important foundation. Owner Alexandra Knauer, who manages a Berlin-based company with Carsten Losch, is committed to developing a sustainable company, both in terms of user orientation and responsibility to employees and society. For more information on KNAUER, please visit www.knauer.net.

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerte GmbH, Hegauer Weg 38, 14163 Berlin, Germany

+49 30 809727-0, +49 30 8015010 (fax), [email protected], Www.knauer.net Press Contact: Oliver Gltzow, [email protected], + 49 30 809727-43

