The pandemic was the toughest for the elderly.This is how innovation is helping them

Indian companies almost ignore the enormous needs of the 110 million elderly, with nearly 8% of the population. It is surprising that India does not yet have a well-organized elderly care industry, despite the very large population of the elderly. There seem to be numerous opportunities to improve the financial, social and physical well-being of older people. Still, the industry often feels that it has lost both innovation and entrepreneurial success.

There are many startups that have come up with new innovations and services for spectators. Perhaps the Financial Express Online has contacted Senior World co-founder MP Deepu to discuss the types of services and products they have come up with to meet the needs of older people. excerpt:

Tell us about your company and the ideas behind it.

Senior World was born in 2015 with a strong vision of promoting positive aging. After a long inning as C-Suite executives, Rahul Gupta and MP Deepu listened to their hearts to serve the country’s seniors because demographics were forgotten. This sector is expected to double by 2050, which means that one in five Indians is likely to be older.

When the Senior World began, we realized that the country was not comprehensive in designing products and services for the elderly. So we led an initiative to fill this huge gap by carefully designing our products and services with the different needs of the elderly in India in mind. Our vision is to build a world where onlookers (what we affectionately call elders) live an active, independent, enthusiastic and fulfilling life. Being in this area was challenging as an entrepreneur, but it has also had a social impact. That’s why we keep us moving.

Why do you choose to target the elderly and what kind of services do you offer?

Most companies are designed primarily for young people, and the silver economy is a neglected segment, so Senior World wants to change that.

SeniorWorld offers onlookers such as Easyfone-customized, easy-to-use mobile phones for the elderly, Juvo safety and alarm devices to reduce injuries and increase safety, and SilverWingsTravels, a customizable and assisted travel service. There is a set of products and services to do. SeniorWorld also has a strong and engaging community of 2.5 Lakh spectators. These spectators learn new things like traveling, participating in adventure sports, eliminating stereotypes, art, singing, dancing and technology.

Predicting the needs of our customers naturally comes to us at SeniorWorld, thinking of all our customers like your parents and treating them exactly as you treat your parents. Find its roots in the famous motto.

The types of problems older people face in the second stages of life and how startups like you solve them?

Elderly people today have limited products and services specially made for comfort. This causes a lot of frustration and self-doubt among the elderly to keep up with evolving technology and automation. At SeniorWorld, we strive to simplify technology for the elderly in every product or service we offer.

Elderly people who may find smartphone menus and features are overwhelmingly complex and confusing, and Easyfone fits their requirements. All features of our cell phone range are deeply and carefully planned to make the phone absolutely easy to use. We guarantee that every customer traveling with us will have an unparalleled, unique and memorable experience across the industry. Start-ups like us are creating focused technology solutions as well as platforms for older people to work meaningfully to lead a fulfilling life after retirement.

Elderly products are expensive. Do you think the government will reduce tax exemptions and lower product prices?

Customers feel aware of the potential of each product and service we offer.

If the government needs to ease taxes and exempt certain products and services, I think it will certainly be a big step towards empowering more older people with cost-effective products and services. The greater need for time is to fill the availability gap.

There are a lot of startups for seniors that are up and running, how is your company different from other companies?

SeniorWorld is a pioneering product and service provider for the elderly in India. There are many companies that once forgot about vital statistics, but are now catering to follow the elderly, who are now the central stage for the entire sector.

Many of our products are patented. Features like SOS & Care touch on Easyfone devices are a breakthrough innovation, market leader in all e-commerce platform segments, and a preferred choice. At the level of personalization we offer, our travel customers love us, which has helped us build a huge loyal foundation over the years. Our online community is thriving and we are witnessing a very high level of active involvement in social media.

What is the age group of the elderly who participate in the community? And how do you distinguish services according to age?

We support Seenagers over 55 and the oldest Seenager is 93 years old.

While our mobile phones are simple and easy to use, we have developed Easyfone Star for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other age-related illnesses and their caregivers.

In travel, the pace of the itinerary is designed according to the average age of the group, providing a relaxing experience for the onlookers. We also provide age-specific health consultations for each age group. We also hold special yoga and fitness sessions for the elderly with various health problems to lead a healthy, independent and fulfilling life.

In a pandemic that opened the door to seniors who felt lonely and lonely and started various activities, some elders found it difficult to know what a zoom meeting was, but we always found it difficult. Holding a hand and evolving this time around, we now have the oldest Seenager with the 83-year-old Zoom. (Kudos Mr. Berry, Weve came a long way and became stronger!)

Do you think there are still gaps in the industry? What measures should I take?

Much effort has been put into bridging the gaps between the changing personas of different demographics around the world, but there are new gaps that need to be closed. In 2021, the United Nations adopted a digital equity theme for all ages, denying the need for older people to access and meaningfully participate in the digital world. According to a recent report by the International Telecommunication Union, older people experience more digital inequality than other groups in society. They often lack access to technology or are not fully profiting from the opportunities offered by technological advances.

In Senior World, digital equity drives innovation and design processes, simplifying technology for older people of all ages. Next step:

To raise awareness about digital inclusion in the elderly

Exploring the role of policy and legal frameworks to ensure the privacy and security of older people in the digital world.

Travel is a big market overall, but due to the pandemic, the government does not allow seniors to travel. What are your expectations from the government? And how enthusiastic are older people looking for a trip?

Retired seniors are new Globetrotter. A recent survey to understand the travel intentions of older people found that 86% wanted to travel immediately or in the next 6 months, and about 100% of respondents were fully vaccinated. I was receiving it. At Senior World, safety is paramount, which is one of the reasons we have waited enough time to plan and reopen travel services for the elderly. With the impeccable quality benchmarks set in the past, this time we have set higher standards for ourselves, hoping to lead the industry for safe travel. We look forward to servicing Seenagers right away!

How do older people deal with pandemics and startup roles like you?

Pandemics are, for many reasons, the toughest for older people around the world, which have made them feel isolated, depressed and lonely. This had a spillover effect on their mental and physical well-being, so SeniorWorld decided to change gear and start with a fresh service for the elderly. We have effectively engaged them in games, learning programs, and engagement activities. We also trained multiple older people on technology to help them keep up with their current pace. He has also become an influential figure on social media, demonstrating their wealth of talent and enthusiasm for life. We have always provided door-to-door sales services for our products. We also called regularly to check your mental health. Time is the best gift that can be echoed to anyone at Gurgaon’s Senior World Office and is well translated into action.

What are your future plans?

We plan to launch exciting new technology-enabled products that help older people stay safe and independent. We are also considering creating new ways for older people to get involved, learn and connect. Travel is another area in the process of resuming with a strong safety protocol. We are committed to building trust among Seenagers.

