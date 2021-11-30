Some 16-inch MacBook Pro owners report MagSafe 3 charging issues when the Mac is closed





Tuesday, November 30, 2021 2:54 am PST, Sami Fathi

Some 16-inch MacBook Pro owners seem to have identified a common issue that suggests that when you turn off your Mac and close the lid, the MagSafe 3 connector may not provide the expected charging.

As outlined in Reddit, some 16-inch MacBook Pro models will fail to charge when powered off when the “MagSafe” connector is connected. Instead of turning green, the “MagSafe” light flashes orange and can’t power the Mac battery. Some customers have contacted Apple Support to find a solution with varying degrees of success. One user in particular said that after a long trip back and forth, Apple Support decided to send them a replacement laptop.

So it’s not just me! I have the exact same problem. Going to the genius bar, they tested with the cables and chargers they have, and it still had the same problem. They said they would order a new 140 watt charger and make sure it was fixed, but said it was likely a firmware issue, but there is no evidence of that. It wasn’t actually offered. I went home and the next day I got a call from Apple. Someone called me to follow up and they asked me a lot of questions and provided instructions for running a special diagnostic program. After I did everything, they said they wanted to get my MacBook and its charger back, and they would give me a completely brand new MacBook as soon as they got it. I’m still waiting for it, but that’s where I am now.

According to a video shared on Reddit, when you close your MacBook Pro, the “MagSafe” charger light will repeatedly flash orange and you’ll hear the typical macOS charging sound effect. A consistent orange light means the MacBook is charging, and a green indicates it’s fully charged.

If you connect your MacBook Pro to MagSafe and then turn it off, MagSafe 3 will continue to charge your Mac as expected. This issue only occurs when you try to connect the “MagSafe” connector when your Mac is already turned off. A blinking orange “MagSafe” light indicates that something is not working properly. The Apple Support page contains instructions for users to return MagSafe to normal operation. However, this procedure doesn’t seem to work in cases where it was reported that the MacBook Pro was turned off with the lid closed.

Not all 16-inch MacBook Pro owners are facing problems, and MacRumors couldn’t reproduce the bug. Anyway, there are enough users facing issues that Apple may address in the near future.

