Who was Lotfi The Day? Google Doodle Honors Azerbaijani American Scientist





Today, November 30th, Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, an American computer scientist in the late Azerbaijan, who developed an innovative mathematical framework known as “fuzzy logic.”

On this day in 1964, Zade submitted a “fuzzy set”. This is a groundbreaking paper that introduces the concept of fuzzy logic that has been applied to several technologies, from the Japanese subway system to non-slip algorithms that keep cars safe on the road.

Born February 4, 1921 in Baku, Azerbaijan (which was part of the early Soviet Socialist Republic), Zade moved with his family to his father’s hometown of Iran at the age of 10. After graduating from the University of Tehran, he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The beginnings of scientists’ research were shaped during the first decade of research and education at Columbia University in New York City, where he received his PhD in electrical engineering in 1949.

In 1952, he co-wrote a research paper with Professor John R. Ragazzini of Columbia University. In this paper, I introduced the z-transform method that is widely used in digital signal processing systems today.

Zade was promoted to a professorship at Columbia University in 1957, where he taught systems theory. Two years later, he was appointed professor of electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, where he spent 58 years as a faculty member developing pioneering research on fuzzy logic.

Zadeh’s “Fuzzy Sets” paper was published in 1965. His theory offers an alternative to the rigorous parameters of traditional logic, allowing for more ambiguous or “fuzzy” boundaries that are closer to the way humans see the world.

Considered an early approach to artificial intelligence, Zade’s fuzzy logic structure underlies a variety of modern everyday technologies such as face recognition, air conditioners, washing machines, car transmissions, weather forecasts, stock trading, and rice cookers. The University of California, Berkeley explains that it was formed.

According to Google, Zade’s famous paper has become one of the most cited papers in the history of information science and has been cited nearly 100,000 times by scholars.

More than 33,000 patents and applications with “fuzzy” in the title are listed in the US Patent Database, with tens of thousands of field applications ranging from camera focus systems to automated train control and other industrial technologies.

Zadeh has received several national and international awards, including the prestigious Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Education Award, and has been elected as a member of various academic institutions such as the National Academy of Engineering.

He was a Fellow of the IEEE, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Association for Computing Machinery, the Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence, and the International Fuzzy Systems Association.

He died on September 6, 2017.

The Google logo, taken outside the Google office in Irvine, California, taken on October 23, 2020. AaronP / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

