FFXIV prepares measures to combat overcrowding of endwalker servers

The world’s most popular MMORPG will begin its next major expansion at the end of this week. This means that the FINAL FANTASY XIV server is about to be hit. Due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, Square Enix will not be able to add new servers to the launch of Endwalkers, but developers will reduce congestion between existing servers and prevent players from waiting long to come online. We are taking measures for this. Soak your toes in.

The FFXIV Early Access Endwalker expansion will begin at 4am EST on Friday, December 4th. Millions of players who have pre-ordered the expansion try to log in to an already crowded server as FFXIV’s popularity has exploded during the summer. Game developers warn of future overcrowding in a letter to the community posted late last night. Today’s servers are optimized in anticipation of a flood of new and repeaters, but due to the lack of hardware available, Square Enix cannot open a new world to deal with overflows.

What the company has done is replace existing servers with higher performance machines, increase processor speeds, and increase the number of concurrent logins available between servers. While these measures should help more players come online at once, be prepared for server disruptions as they can cause unexpected problems with your new server hardware.

There is a login queue. To help fight these, Square Enix prioritizes full game owners over those participating in the ongoing free trials of FINAL FANTASY XIV. ..In this post, players in a particularly crowded world will see the character selection screen.[Visit Another World Server]We suggest using subcommands. This allows you to play and progress until things are boiled down on a less crowded server.

A popular new extension area will be instantiated. This means that multiple copies of the same area will be generated, ensuring smooth operation and reducing lag. The player will be launched from the server after 30 minutes of inactivity. If you try to stay logged in by running automatically on the wall or using a timed macro, you’re jerky and no one invites you to the dungeon raid party.

No matter how much Square Enix prepares, the situation of the end walker’s server is the worst. My recommendation is to patiently find other things while waiting for the queue, such as going to Twitter and posting a photo of the size of the queue, and others will tell you the size of your queue. To be able to tell me. It’s all sorts of fun. Hopefully we’ll see you in Hyderin.

