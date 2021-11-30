Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map has been significantly unveiled and gameplay changes have been announced.





Activision Blizzard is currently facing serious and ongoing allegations of harassment and abuse of left-behind workers. For more information, see the timeline and a detailed report on this subject.

Call of Duty: Many new details about Warzone’s new Pacific map have been revealed. A new blog post from Activision presents a number of new photos and real-world in-game maps of Caldera, the Pacific island that replaces the fictional Eastern European region of Verdansk.

Credit: Activision

At first glance, the map looks about the same size as Verdansk, which was already quite huge. The image also shows named attractions such as the “Peak” mountain in the center of the north, the sandy beach of the “Bridgehead” in the east, and the new airfield in the southwest. I can only guess why the resort by the sea is located next to the submarine enclosure. Since the caldera is set in the 1944 Pacific War, you can expect many familiar images of World War II.

Call of Duty: Have you played Warzone?

Yes, No

If you’re wondering what these points of interest really look like, Activision has released a number of new screenshots showing each major location.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific-Caldera Map Image

Activision also announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will have access to the Caldera map 24 hours before December 8. Players who do not own Vanguard will be dropped on the small Rebirth Island in the meantime. When Caldera is released to all players, Rebirth Island will be disabled for an unspecified period of time, but Activision says it will return to the second half of Season 1.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific also seeks to streamline the Warzone meta. The new Battle Royale map is launched with 40 weapons, 38 of which are from Vanguard and have more than 12 operators based on Vanguard characters.

The loadout can only contain vanguard weapons, and players can only find vanguard weapons scattered around the map. So don’t expect to bring weapons into combat in the near future. Activision is also changing the velocity and radius of the circle to describe the aerial fighting dog.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera Map Screenshot

Other new features and changes are as follows:

Players who win the Garag match will respawn using the weapons and equipment acquired in the Garag instead of the default pistol. Dead Silence benefits receive nerfs. Stopping the power round is disabled. Grenades, heartbeat sensors, and dual wield melee weapons such as Kali Sticks and Sai. Loadout Drop Markers can only be purchased from the Purchase Station after a Loadout Drop event has occurred during the match. Snapshot grenades, stims, decoy grenade buffs, and “most deadly equipment.” Gas masks don’t interfere with “many” actions as much as they used to. Add a gas canister that contains the same poisonous gas in a circle but has a much smaller radius. You can also pick up a gas cylinder and throw it. Shallow water can hide footsteps (though not completely), even for players tracking through tracker perks. Bend over to knee-high water to get the benefits of cold blood. Fire-based weapons also cause smoke when in contact with water.

The new contract types are:

Supply Drop drops one box of valuable loot for all players on the map, but only the team that started the contract can see the exact location on the map. Big Game Bounty: Targets the player with the highest kill count, but once per game. A “Top Secret” contract edited by Activision.

Please note that the previously announced kernel-level drivers will be required for all PC players in the next update of Warzone and will be provided to Vanguard’s multiplayer at a later date.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be available for Vanguard owners on December 8th and for all other players on December 9th. In the meantime, Activision has distributed some serious bans on Warzone scammers, including all past, present and future Call of Duty games.

Joseph Knoop is a writer / producer / operator of IGN.

