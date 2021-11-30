Is Black Friday over?UK Cyber ​​Monday deals are still valid





Retailers have significantly reduced prices on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, with most discounts ending at midnight on Monday (yesterday). But if you’re still looking for bargains, you’ve tracked some surviving discounts you can pick up today.

There are still some deals from retailers in Amazon, Currys, Argos and various other tech categories. For example, one of the top TV picks is still on sale. It’s a Samsung AU8000 smart TV, but it’s still one-third cheaper.

So, if you’re still shopping, we’ve tracked some of the most desirable transactions available today to help you save your cash. In addition, we have listed some of the largest sales still in existence.

Is Black Friday over?

Black Friday took place on Friday, November 26th, and Cyber ​​Monday continued yesterday. Although several deals have been closed, the following retailers and brands are still selling. Scroll down to see the top picks of discounts that are still valid today. I found great deals on TV, phone, laptop and streaming services.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales continue today: Gamebyte 70% off Game Sale runs until December 6th Most offers for EE Thursday’s three offers end giffgaff John Lewis’s deal Will continue across selected electrical equipment Amazon Black Friday Week grooming is over, but there are still offers on Fitbit, Shark, and Amazons devices O2 offers will run until December 8th Curry Many offers Will end today. Live Phone Deals Still Available Today OnePlusNord 2 | 469 419 Amazon (Save 50 or 11%)

Deals: This is a great opportunity to save 50 on the acclaimed OnePlus Nord 2. This saves 11%.

Why we chose it: The OnePlus Nord 2 is currently one of the best midrangers on the market, so if you’re looking for a phone in this price range, there’s no doubt. Now you can pick it up 11% cheaper.

Honor 50 | 449.99 349.99 (100 or 22% savings)

Deals: This limited-time offer at Honor 50 saves you 100 on your phone with a significant 22% discount.

Why we chose it: Today is the last chance to get this offer so far and it’s a good one. Our technical team was hands-on with the Honor 50 and was impressed with its attractive display and functionality. Getting this discount is a real coup, as it’s also a really new phone.

Honor 50 | 449.99 349.99 (100 or 22% savings) Motorola Edge 20 Pro | 649.99 539.97 (110.02 or 17% savings)

Deals: Amazon’s Motorola Edge 20 Pro still saves over 110. This saves 17%.

Reasons for choosing: For more information on the Motorolas Edge 20 phone series, see the complete Motorola Edge 20 review. Our reviewers liked the display, but found that some departments lacked standard phones. Of course, Pro is a bit more powerful and aims to make up for some of these shortcomings. This is a good opportunity to get it at less cost.

Nokia XR20 64GB | 399.99 319 (81 or 20% savings)

Transactions: Save 80 with Nokia’s rugged XR20 and save up to 319 via Laptops Direct. That’s a 20% savings.

Why we chose it: Nokia has historically been known for making rugged and durable phones, but now the brand has come up with a rugged smartphone. It also comes with a three-year extended warranty, showing how confident Nokia is in its durability.

If you want to pay monthly, there are also good alternatives listed below via Fonehouse.

Laptop and Tablet Deals Available Today Lenovo IdeaPad Flexi 3i 11.6-inch Laptop | 299 199 (100 or 33% Save)

Transactions: This is a great opportunity to get one-third off this flexible and convenient Lenovo IdeaPad. That’s a 100 discount.

Why we chose it: IdeaPad isn’t the most powerful laptop tablet in the world, but it’s portable, affordable and ideal for light everyday computing. Think about word processors, video streaming, and web surfing. Another great feature is that you can wrap the screen and use it as a tablet.

Huawei MateBook 14 (2021) | 949.99699.99 (250 or 26% savings)

Transaction Details: Save 250 on this Huawei MateBook 14. This saves 26%.

Reason for choosing: This is your chance to save a lot on this powerful Huawei Matebook 14. Since it is a 2021 model, it is the latest and has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14inch | 23992243.78 (155.22 or 6% savings)

Deals: This is a great opportunity to save on your new Macbook Pro. This 6% off isn’t the biggest savings on Cyber ​​Monday, but Apple products are notorious for finding big discounts.

Why we chose: The Macbook Pro is a powerful machine perfect for difficult tasks such as photo, video and audio editing. In addition, it works seamlessly with iPhone and AirPods and is well connected to Apple’s broad product ecosystem.

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet | 119.9969.99 (50 or 42% savings)

Deals: The price has dropped to 69.99, so you can now save 50 on your Fire HD 8 Plus tablet.

Why we chose it: No more looking for a decent little tablet. Our testers consider it the perfect tablet for streaming on the go. It’s only 8 inches, so it’s the perfect size to put in your handbag or backpack. If you binge your box set while commuting, it will provide you with a streaming battery life of at least 12 hours. Alexa is built-in, it doubles as an Echo Show, and it is convenient because it can be charged wirelessly.

TV and Streaming Deals Available Today Amazon Fire TV Sticks | 39.99 19.99 (20 or 50% Save)

Deals: Save 50% on Amazon Fire TV Sticks now and get 20% off.

Reason for choosing: The Amazon Fire TV Stick is the perfect option if you have a non-smart TV that you want to act like a smart TV. Sticks are plugged in, easy to use and help you access all your favorite streaming services.

JVC Fire 4K Smart TV | 449 349 (100.99 or 22% savings)

Transaction Details: Get 22% off JVC Fire smart TVs on this limited-time transaction. That’s a 100 savings.

Why we chose: This is a good price for a 4K smart TV, and if you can afford a new set and can afford it, we usually recommend that the buyer buy a 4K TV. To do. This is a great opportunity to get one cheaper.

Samsung 43 inch AU80004K on Amazon | 549 369 (180 or 33% savings)

Transaction Details: This transaction was 180, or 33% off, but still costs 369 after the Cyber ​​Monday sale.

Reason for choosing: Samsung is a leading brand of smart TVs known for its reliability and quality. We’re a big fan of the AU8000 series of small bezels, with lots of great features for the price, including voice control support for both the Google Assistant and Alexa.

See the Technology section for product insights and transaction details.

